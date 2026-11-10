3rd ODI: Rain delays toss between India and New Zealand in Hamilton

Hamilton, Nov 10 (IANS) Intermittent rain has delayed the toss in the third ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, with showers returning just as ground staff were preparing the playing area for action.

The match was already under a weather cloud following heavy rainfall in the city over the last 12 hours. Although the rain had briefly stopped and ground staff were working to get the playing area ready, another spell of showers forced the covers back onto the square, further delaying the scheduled toss.

The toss, originally scheduled for 2:30 PM local time (7:00 AM IST), was subsequently pushed back due to the interruption. However, there was some relief for both teams as the officials confirmed that the toss would take place at 3:02 PM local time (7:32 AM IST), with play scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM local time (8:00 AM IST). No overs were lost at the time of the announcement.

Rain had been a major concern in the lead-up to the fixture, with AccuWeather issuing a heavy rain watch for Hamilton from 3 AM local time on Tuesday until 1 AM on Wednesday. The forecast had indicated a 100 per cent chance of precipitation during the day, raising the possibility of further interruptions.

The weather has already played a significant role in the ongoing three-match series, with both previous ODIs affected by rain. India’s outdoor training session ahead of the final match was also curtailed due to persistent showers and subsequently shifted indoors.

India, meanwhile, head into the contest with an unassailable 2-0 lead after securing rain-affected victories in Auckland and Wellington.

The visitors won the opening ODI by five wickets in Auckland while chasing a revised DLS target of 143 in 22.2 overs. In the second ODI in Wellington, India were declared winners under the DLS method after rain brought an end to proceedings with the visitors at 113/7 while chasing 135, four runs ahead on the DLS par score.

India will now look to complete a clean sweep, while New Zealand will be eager to salvage some pride in the series finale, provided the weather allows a full contest.

--IANS

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