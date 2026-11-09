November 10, 2026 12:32 AM हिंदी

‘Harry Potter’ star Bonnie Wright’s newborn has been hospitalised 6 times in 5 weeks

‘Harry Potter’ star Bonnie Wright’s newborn has been hospitalised 6 times in 5 weeks

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) English actress Bonnie Wright, who essayed the role of Ginny Weasley in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise has spoken about her newborn son’s health.

The actress shared that her newborn has been hospitalised 6 times in the first five weeks of his life. The 35-year-old actress gave birth to her 2nd child, Aster, at the end of September, a sibling for 3-year-old Elio.

Bonnie and her husband Andrew Lococo's baby was born with a condition which she has not disclosed and, despite the ordeal, the actress shared that he has been a "strong, chill little baby".

She recently took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself holding her younger son with his face covered by a white love heart emoji.

She wrote in the caption, “Our sweet little Aster has been to the hospital 6 times in his 5 weeks of life. Getting treatment for a condition we knew he’d be born with. He is such a strong, chill little baby. Feeling so lucky to have such supportive family and friends. Helping take Elio to preschool, cooking us meals, checking in on us. The village is possible, text/call your pals”.

In October, she took to her Instagram, and announced his birth, as she wrote, “Say hello to our son Aster Sky Wright Lococo born at home on the 28th September. Our little star has been showered in love by his big brother Elio. Thank you universe for my loving bundle of boys”.

Prior to this, in April, she spoke about her pregnancy as se posted a picture of Elio lying across her pregnant belly.

--IANS

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