Saahel and Jonita Gandhi team up for ‘Don’t Be Shy’s’ first song ‘Jhoomo’

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Prime Video’s upcoming young-adult film “Don’t Be Shy” has unveiled its first song, ‘Jhoomo.’

Saahel and Jonita Gandhi have teamed up for the upbeat track. Composed and penned by Ram Sampath, Devansh Vaidya, the song captures the film’s youthful spirit with its energetic beats, playful vibe and celebratory mood. The makers took to social media to share the track and wrote, Live, love & #JHOOMO Song out now - in bio #DontBeShyOnPrime, New Movie, Sept 25 on @primevideoin.”

Speaking about the track, composer and lyricist Ram Sampath shared, “Jhoomo’ was conceived as a song that celebrates the simple joy of being in the moment. We wanted it to have a lively, rhythmic quality that felt effortless and inviting while complementing the playful world of Don’t Be Shy.”

“The cast brought an incredible sense of energy and camaraderie to the song, which really elevated the overall mood. Their enthusiasm and chemistry added a wonderful spontaneity to the track, making it especially enjoyable to put together. I’m thrilled with how "Jhoomo" has come together and hope it brings the same sense of joy to everyone who listens to it.”

On a related note, “Don’t Be Shy” stars Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, and Piyush Khati. The film follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control.

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions, and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani from Chalkboard Entertainment. The film also features Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal roles. The coming-of-age is slated to hit theatres on September 25 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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