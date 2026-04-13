Russian FM to visit China as Moscow admits Hormuz blockade will negatively impact markets

Moscow, April 13 (IANS) Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday admitted that the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is likely to impact international markets negatively.

"Most likely, such actions will continue to negatively impact international markets; this can be assumed with a high degree of certainty," the Kremlin spokesman was quoted as saying by Russia's leading Tass news agency during a regular media briefing in Moscow.

Responding to another question, he asserted that details on the US blocking of the Strait of Hormuz remain unclear.

"Many details here remain unclear and incomprehensible, so I would refrain from any substantive comments at this time," Peskov commented on the US threat of blocking the strait.

On Sunday, the United States made it clear that it will begin enforcing a sweeping maritime blockade of vessels entering or exiting Iranian ports from April 13, escalating tensions after high-stakes talks between Washington and Tehran failed to yield agreement on key issues, including Iran's nuclear programme.

The move, announced by US Central Command (CENTCOM), follows a presidential directive and will target “all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports”, including those along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

“The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations,” CENTCOM said, adding that US forces would not impede ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. The blockade would begin at 7.30 pm IST on Monday, as per a CENTCOM release.

Meanwhile, Moscow announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be visiting Beijing on a two-day visit starting Tuesday.

"On April 14-15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will make an official visit to the People's Republic of China, where he will hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

"The two countries' foreign ministers will discuss a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, prospects for contacts at various levels, and international collaboration, with a focus on joint work within the UN, BRICS, SCO, G20, APEC, and other multilateral mechanisms and forums. A detailed exchange of views is expected on a number of hot topics and regional issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Middle East," it added.

--IANS

/as