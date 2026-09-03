Russia-Ukraine conflict will be solved by diplomacy, not because somebody is buying or not buying oil: EAM Jaishankar

Kyiv, Sep 3 (IANS) Emphasising on the challenges of securing energy for 1.4 billion people during the current situation in the world, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Thursday that the Ukraine conflict can be resolved by dialogue and diplomacy and not through decisions of nations to buy or not buy oil, minerals or alumina.

Addressing a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha following their meeting in Kyiv, EAM Jaishankar said that India respects Ukraine's perspective on India buying Russian energy and expects others to respect New Delhi's position.

When asked whether India plans to purchase less Russian oil if the US approves a law that imposes sanctions on nations that buy Russian oil, EAM Jaishankar responded, "The reason for your question, I get that. But I think it's also important that all of you get the challenges of providing for energy for 1.4 billion people at a time when the world energy situation is very, very difficult. So, I would say, I mean, this is something where clearly the Ukraine side has its perspective, which we respect, and we have ours, which I would expect others to also respect.

"But let me just add this. This conflict, which is today in its fifth year, will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals or fertiliser. This conflict will be solved by dialogue, by diplomacy, by negotiation, and that is why it is something we would encourage.".

India has continued to buy Russian oil despite the conflict in Ukraine and maintained that its decision is based on securing energy for 1.4 million people and market costs.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar and Sybiha held a meeting in Kyiv and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, including in education, health, agriculture, digital, innovation, diplomatic training and development cooperation. During the meeting, Sybiha briefed EAM Jaishankar on the recent developments in the ongoing conflict and peace negotiations.

"A pleasure to meet with FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine here in Kyiv. Thank him and his team for the hospitality extended. Was updated on the recent developments in the ongoing conflict and peace negotiations. Conveyed the need to ensure the safety and security of commercial shipping and seafarers. Also discussed ways to further strengthen our bilateral relationship, including in the fields of education, health, agriculture, digital, innovation, diplomatic training and development cooperation," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

--IANS

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