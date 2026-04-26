Russia is not a threat to Europe: Kremlin

Moscow, April 26 (IANS) Russia is an integral part of the Eurasian continent, and cannot be termed as the "main threat to Europe", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated on Sunday.

Russia is being portrayed as a “model external enemy” for propaganda purposes, he said in an interview with Vesti News, Russian news agency Tass reported.

"Russia cannot be the main threat to Europe," Peskov emphasised, "because Russia, no matter what anyone says, being a Eurasian country, is still an integral part of Europe."

He also mentioned that the crisis in European countries is worsening in security, economy and in their "understanding of themselves and their core values."

Politicians in Europe won't be able to blame all domestic problems on Russia, Peskov stated. "Will this lead to anything good? Will they be able to blame it all on us? Unlikely, of course."

Russia has repeatedly said that it had no intentions of attacking Europe.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 24 stated that with the help of Ukraine, Western countries have declared war on Russia.

"Open war has been declared against us. The Kyiv regime is being used as a 'spearhead'. But everyone knows that this 'spearhead' is helpless without the material support of Western weapons, intelligence data, satellite systems, assistance in training military personnel, and much more," he noted.​

The European Union (EU) finalised a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, European Council President, Antonio Costa, announced on April 23, a loan that was agreed upon by the European Council in December 2025 and Ukraine's most urgent budgetary and defence industrial capacity needs in 2026 and 2027 will be covered with the help of it.

Costa stated earlier this month that “Europe stands firm, united and unwavering in its support to Ukraine,” and that the council adopted the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, to reduce its ability to wage war.

–IANS

ksk/vd