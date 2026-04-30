Russia has no 'aggressive intentions' towards Europe: Medvedev

Moscow, April 30 (IANS) Deputy Chairman of Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that Moscow has no "aggressive intentions" towards European nations, local media reported.

In his remarks at the 'Knowledge First' federal educational marathon, Medvedev, a former President and Prime Minister of Russia, stated, "As for Europe, we have no aggressive intentions. But nevertheless, this flywheel keeps rotating, an enormous number of weapons are manufactured, and almost all the leaders of Europe, including the major states, keep saying that 'we do understand everything, we need to be ready to repel the aggression, the war is inevitable," Russia's leading news agency Tass reported.

He further stated, "You all do understand where this road leads to, no matter how unfortunate it sounds."

Medvedev stated that "if someone repeats every day that the war is inevitable, then it will eventually begin." He mentioned that there are a number of reasons and prerequisites and urged lawmakers in the world to "cool down and try to get onto the path of constructive negotiations," Tass reported.

Last week, the European Union (EU) Council adopted 20th package of measures comprising 120 further individual listings and economic sanctions, targetting key sectors which fuel Russia’s military action against Ukraine.

In a statement, the EU stated that the package aims to cripple Russia's economy and war machine and demonstrates EU's "unwavering support for Ukraine and its people" in resisting the Russian offensive and brutal campaign targeting civilian infrastructure.

EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stated, "On top of the €90-billion loan for Ukraine, we have also adopted the 20th sanctions package. The EU will provide Ukraine with what it needs to hold its ground while we inhibit those enabling Russia’s illegal aggression. Russia’s war economy is under growing strain, while Ukraine is getting a major boost. We must keep up this pressure until Putin understands his war leads nowhere."

The EU has offered support to Ukraine and imposed sanctions against Russia since the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv began in 2022.

In October, citing the drone incursions and other airspace violations, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe is facing a "hybrid warfare" and must respond to these actions.

Calling it a "deliberate and targetted grey zone campaign against Europe," she said that these incidents are not random harassment but a "coherent and escalating campaign" to unsettle people, test resolve, divide EU, and weaken EU's support for Ukraine.

--IANS

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