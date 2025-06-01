June 01, 2025 6:03 PM हिंदी

Russia: Freight train derails as railway bridge collapses, 2nd in 24 hrs

Russia: Freight train derails as railway bridge collapses, 2nd in 24 hrs

Kursk, June 1 (IANS) A freight train locomotive and three of its empty cars derailed on Sunday after a railway bridge collapsed in Russia's Zheleznogorsk district of the Kursk region, marking the second such incident in under 24 hours.

The acting governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein, reported that the collapse occurred on the 48th kilometre of the Trosna-Kalinovka highway.

"Tonight, on the 48th km of the Trosna-Kalinovka highway in the Zheleznogorsk District, a bridge collapsed when a freight train was crossing it. Part of the train fell down onto a road located under the bridge," Khinshtein stated on his Telegram channel.

He added that the locomotive caught fire, but emergency response teams from the Ministry of Emergency Situations quickly contained the blaze. The rest of the train remains on the railway platform.

According to preliminary information, one of the train's drivers sustained leg injuries.

Authorities have suspended traffic on the road underneath the collapsed bridge as a precaution.

This incident comes shortly after a separate derailment late Saturday in Russia's Bryansk region, where a passenger train plunged off the tracks following another bridge collapse.

The passenger train was travelling from Moscow to Klimov when it derailed in the Vygonichskyi district.

At least seven people were killed and 69 others injured in that crash, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed.

The train's locomotive driver was among the deceased, according to Russian state media, citing medical sources.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that approximately 180 personnel were deployed to the Bryansk site to assist with rescue efforts and to search for any remaining victims.

Authorities have cited "illegal interference" as the likely cause behind the Bryansk derailment.

Reports from the Baza Telegram channel, known for sourcing information from Russian law enforcement and security services, suggested that preliminary findings indicated the bridge might have been deliberately blown up.

However, no concrete evidence has yet been provided to support this claim.

The Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions have frequently come under cross-border shelling, drone strikes, and covert operations from Ukrainian territory since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

--IANS

int/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Mark Hamill has no plans to return as Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’

Mark Hamill has no plans to return as Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’

At least, the RSS engages in thoughts and debate: Former Cong leader Arvind Netam

At least, the RSS engages in thoughts and debates: Former Cong leader Arvind Netam (IANS Interview)

IndiGo places order for another 30 wide-body A350 aircraft with Airbus

IndiGo places order for another 30 wide-body A350 aircraft with Airbus

When Ramesh Sippi was visited by original makers of ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ from south

When Ramesh Sippi was visited by original makers of ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ from south

‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’ trailer promises taut whodunit murder mystery

‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’ trailer promises taut whodunit murder mystery

Mamata Banerjee was pained by success of Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah

Mamata Banerjee was pained by success of Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah

Illegal gambling platforms putting minors and youth at risk: Report (Representational Image)

Illegal gambling platforms putting minors and youth at risk: Report

Palash Sen remembers KK on his death anniversary: I owe my career to you

Palash Sen remembers KK on his death anniversary: I owe my career to you

Delhiites will judge quality of BJP govt's Ayushman Mandirs: Health Minister Singh

Delhiites will judge quality of BJP govt's Ayushman Mandirs: Health Minister Singh

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain set to launch her boxing academy in Guwahati

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain set to launch her boxing academy in Guwahati