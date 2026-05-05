May 05, 2026 6:46 PM हिंदी

Rupali Ganguly's mother 'steals the spotlight' as she grooves on 'Shararat' from 'Dhurandhar'

Rupali Ganguly's mother 'steals the spotlight' as she grooves on 'Shararat' from 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly treated her Instagram family by dropping a fun video of her mother completely owning the dance floor as she grooved on the "Shararat" track from the blockbuster hit "Dhurandhar".

On Tuesday, the 'Anupamaa' actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of her mother dancing to the track choreographed by her son and Rupali's brother, Vijay Ganguly. She was seen acing the hook step of the popular dance number.

"POV: mummy steals the spotlight...When mummy hits the dance floor… and it’s my brother’s song...Nothing beats these little moments of joy (sic)," she captioned the post.

Reacting to the clip, one of the Insta users shared, “When she comes on the dance floor , all eyes are on her only... just love her energy hats off to her".

Another one penned, "Firecrackers on stage everytime she is there."

The third comment read, "She is Rockstar...best n cool mumma n ap dono @rupaliganguly @vijayganguly hamesha appreciate krte ho Aunty ji ko acha lgta hai dekh kar...best family ever".

However, this is not the first time that Rupali's mom has garnered praise for her energetic moves.

In December last year, Vijay Ganguly had taken to social media and uploaded a clip of his mother dancing to his chartbuster track "Shararat".

The mother and son duo were seen flaunting their swift moves in the clip captioned, "Some ‘Shararat’ with my rockstar! @gangulirajani @rupaliganguly we have to make one!".

Back then as well the netizens applauded Rupali's mother for her inspirational moves.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, "Dhurandhar" has been jointly produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The primary cast of the duology includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, along with others.

--IANS

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