Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar slip back into Monisha & Rosesh characters from 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Television superstar Rupali Ganguly and actor Rajesh Kumar were seen recreating their beloved characters Monisha and Rosesh from the cult sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' in a fun social media video.

In the clip, Rupali was seen in a soft pink saree, while Rajesh kept it casual in a white T-shirt, as they effortlessly slipped back into the quirky world of the Sarabhais.

Sharing the video, Rupali captioned it:“Monisha and Rosesh”

In the hilarious banter from the clip, Monisha is heard telling Rosesh, “Rosesh bhaiya, you have always written poems for mummy ji. Please recite something for me too."

To this, Rosesh instantly recites, "Ms. Monisha, aapka serial garmiyon mein thandi chaas jaisa hai, lekin mummy ko hamesha lagta hai yeh middle class hai.” (Ms. Monisha, your serial is like cool buttermilk in summer, but mummy always feels it’s middle class)

A few days ago, the entire cast of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' came together for an emotional reunion.

Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani, along with the makers JD Majethia, Aatish Kapadia other members of the cult comedy’s cast and crew, had reunited for Sumeet Raghavan’s theatre play.

Sharing glimpses from the get-together, Rupali Ganguly had posted a group picture with everybody smiling and looking happy.

Rupali captioned the post in Marathi as, “Hee Dosti Tutaychi Naay” (This friendship will never end)

For the uninitiated, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ originally premiered in 2004 and went on to become one of Indian television’s most iconic family sitcoms.

Produced by JD Majethia and created by Aatish Kapadia, the show starred Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, and Deven Bhojani.

Satish Shah, who immortalized the role of Indravadan Sarabhai, passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74. Reportedly, the veteran actor passed in Mumbai after suffering a kidney-related issue.

–IANS

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