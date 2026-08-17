'Raajnanndini' actress Neha Solanki calls Nag Panchami 'a beautiful tradition connected to faith'

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Neha Solanki, who has been roped in as the lead for Sun Neo’s forthcoming show 'Raajnanndini', called Nag Panchami not just a festival, but a beautiful tradition connected to culture and faith.

She went on to add that the auspicious day of 'Nag Panchami' is also a reminder that it is extremely crucial to respect nature, while having a sense of responsibility for all living creatures.

Neha Solanki said, “For me, Nag Panchami is not just a festival, but a beautiful tradition connected to our culture and faith. Since childhood, I have always felt a special curiosity around this day. In our culture, Nag Devta are seen as a symbol of power, protection, and nature. I feel Nag Panchami also reminds us that respecting nature and every living being is our responsibility.”

The show 'Raajnanndini' revolves around mystery, supernatural powers, and hidden secrets. It will share the tale of a young woman whose life takes a massive turn as she is forced to go back to the very place she was kept away from since childhood.

The actress added that her show enjoys a strong element of mystery and supernatural powers, making 'Nag Panchami' even more exciting for her.

“The story of Raajnanndini also has a strong element of mystery and supernatural powers. That is why celebrating a festival like Nag Panchami feels even more special to me. Indian culture has so many stories and beliefs where mystery, faith, and power come together. I hope viewers enjoy the unique world of Raajnanndini and its secrets as much as I have enjoyed being a part of it," Neha Solanki went on to add.

'Raajnanndini' is expected to premiere exclusively on Sun Neo soon. However, the makers are yet to announce a release date for the drama.

--IANS

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