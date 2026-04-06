Ruhaanika Dhawan gets emotional as her Ishima aka Divyanka Tripathi is all set to welcome her first baby

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actress Ruhaanika Dhawan popularly known as little Ruhi from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, seems to have become emotional as her reel mother Ishima aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is on her way to motherhood.

Ruhaanika shared a carousel post on her social media account wherein she expressed her emotions.

She wrote, “They say moms are the best part of life, and I somehow lucked out with two. Today was so special, watching my on-screen Ishima step into motherhood off-screen. @divyankatripathidahiya , you’ve been a mother to me since the day we met. I can’t think of anyone cooler or more inspiring to take on this journey.”

The actress shared pictures featuring Divyanka and herself over the years, and from the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The first picture was a cute throwback picture of young Ruhanika and Divyanka posing inside a car.

The second picture sees Ruhaanika hugging Divyanka at her recent baby shower ceremony.

Ruhaanika is also seen posing with Divyanka’s parents at the baby shower ceremony.

Other pictures are from Ruhaanika’s younger days with her Ishima.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka Tripathi and Ruhaanika Dhawan rose to fame with their stint as Ishima and little Ruhi on the show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”.

The show was helmed by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show also starred Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani and Aditi Bhatia.

The main plot of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein revolved around the lives of a dentist Ishita Iyer essayed by Divyanka Tripathi and Punjabi businessman Raman Bhalla essayed by Karan Patel, who live in the same society as neighbours.

Ishita is unable to conceive, and faces difficulties in finding a suitable match. Raman, on the other hand, is seen navigating his life as a divorcee and is a single parent to his 4-year-old daughter, Ruhi.

Their worlds tangle when Ruhi and Ishita develop a beautiful bond of warmth and affection, further leading to Raman’s marriage with Ishita just for the sake of Ruhi.

--IANS

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