Samay Raina reacts to Varun Dhawan promoting ‘Wow’: It will work if it’s a good song, no need to do all this

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and comedian Samay Raina recently shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment from their gym time, further giving fans a glimpse of their light-hearted camaraderie around Varun's latest song, 'Wow.'

In a video shared by Varun on his social media account, the actor was seen singing the opening lines of his upcoming movie Huai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’s latest track ‘Wow’, further expecting Samay to join in with the main hook line.

However, Samay, in his own hilariouly dramatic and sarcastic way, had his own take on the song’s promotions. As Varun started singing, Samay jokingly responded, “Bro, this way it won’t work.,” hinting at Varun's song promotion strategy.

When Varun asked why, the comedian quickly added, “If it’s a good song, it’ll work.” The candid exchange left Varun amused who said, “Oh I thought it will only work this way.”

Talking about Wow, the peppy dance number features Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

Varun has been going all out in promoting the song. Recently, he had performed a peppy and fun dance performance on Wow along with Sanya Malhotra.

The track is a part of the upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan. The movie is set to mark yet another father-son collaboration between David and Varun.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on June 5, 2026. Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Maniesh Paul in key roles.

–IANS

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