Rubio, UAE security chief discuss Iran

Washington, Aug 19 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the United Arab Emirates’ National Security Advisor, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed Iran, Lebanon and security in the Strait of Hormuz during a telephone call.

The State Department said the two officials reviewed a range of regional security issues. Their talks included developments in Lebanon and continued coordination between Washington and Abu Dhabi.

The two sides also discussed joint efforts to hold Iran and its terrorist proxies accountable for ongoing attacks, according to a readout issued by Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

The brief statement did not identify the attacks under discussion. It also gave no further details about the steps being considered by the United States and the UAE to hold Iran and its proxies accountable.

Rubio stressed the importance of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the department said. The issue remains central to regional security because of the waterway’s importance to international shipping and energy supplies.

The call underscored continuing diplomatic coordination between the United States and the UAE as tensions involving Iran and Tehran-backed groups remain a major focus of Washington’s engagement in the Middle East.

No additional details were provided about the discussion on Lebanon. The State Department also did not say whether the two officials reached any specific decisions or agreed on further diplomatic or security measures.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world’s most important maritime routes, carrying oil and liquefied natural gas from major Gulf producers to international markets.

The United States and the UAE maintain close diplomatic, economic and security ties. Washington has long worked with Gulf partners on maritime security, regional stability and efforts to counter threats from Iran and armed groups supported by Tehran.

--IANS

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