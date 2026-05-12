Rubio speaks to UK, Australia on Iran

Washington, May 12 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate talks with top diplomats from Australia and Britain, focusing on Iran and efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to State Department readouts.

Rubio spoke with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper as Washington continued consultations with close allies on regional security and maritime stability.

According to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Rubio and Wong “reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

“Secretary Rubio underscored the strength of the US-Australia Alliance and its importance to the security and stability of the region,” the State Department said in its official readout.

The two leaders also “discussed Iran and ongoing efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”.

In a separate call with Cooper, Rubio again discussed “Iran and ongoing efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”, according to another State Department statement released on Monday.

The readouts did not provide additional details about the discussions or mention any specific military or diplomatic measures under consideration.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime routes. A significant share of global oil shipments passes through the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Any disruption in the strait can sharply affect global energy markets and international shipping. Developments in the region are closely watched in India, which imports a large portion of its crude oil from Gulf countries.

Australia is a key US ally in the Indo-Pacific and a member of the Quad grouping alongside India, Japan and the United States. Britain has also expanded its strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific in recent years while remaining a major US security partner.

Separately, Rubio met Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos on the margins of the US-Ethiopia Bilateral Structured Dialogue.

According to the State Department, Rubio “underscored Ethiopia’s important role in promoting the resolution and deescalation of conflict across East Africa”.

The two sides also discussed “the US-Ethiopia security partnership and the significant steps taken to advance commercial opportunities between our nations”.

--IANS

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