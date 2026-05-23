Rubio briefs PM Modi on 'sustained progress' in India-US cooperation across key sectors (Ld)

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the "sustained progress" in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated on Saturday.

Rubio called on Prime Minister Modi soon after his arrival in New Delhi and also extended an invite on behalf of US President Donald Trump for PM Modi to visit the White House in the near future.

After the meeting, PM Modi said that both countries will continue to work closely for the global good.

"Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good," PM Modi wrote on X.

The PMO stated the visiting US Secretary of State briefed PM Modi on the sustained progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including defence, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties.

"Secretary Rubio shared US perspective on various regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia. Prime Minister reaffirmed India's consistent support for peace efforts and reiterated the call for peaceful resolution of the conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy," read a statement issued by the PMO following the meeting.

"Prime Minister requested Secretary Rubio to convey his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to their continued exchanges," it added.

Taking to X, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor stated that, during the meeting, both sides had a "productive discussion" on ways to deepen US-India cooperation across various sectors.

He also mentioned that India remains a "vital partner" to the United States.

"Great to join Secretary Rubio for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen US-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies - areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is a vital partner to the United States!" Gor posted on X.

"News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!", he added in another post.

Earlier in the day, Rubio arrived in Kolkata, kicking off his four-day visit to India. He was welcomed by Ambassador Gor at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio, the US Secretary of State visited Mother House, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata.

"Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defence, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!", Gor stated on X after Rubio's arrival in Kolkata.

Rubio is the first US Secretary of State to visit Kolkata since Hillary Clinton travelled to the city in May 2012. His visit comes only weeks after West Bengal witnessed a major political change with a BJP-led government assuming power in the state

Rubio's India itinerary, scheduled from May 23 to 26 and also covering Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi, is being viewed as diplomatically significant because of planned energy discussions with India and meetings involving ministers from the Quad nations.

India is set to host the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi on May 26. At the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will also be arriving in India to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting along with Rubio.

Ahead of his visit to India, Rubio said that Washington wants to expand energy ties with New Delhi and deepen coordination through the Quad, while describing India as a "great ally" and "great partner" amid global supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Saturday that Rubio's visit will add further strength to India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

--IANS

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