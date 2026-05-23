India's Yuva shakti contributing to country's 'Vikas Yatra', attracting global interest

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) An employment drive initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about three years ago has significantly contributed to youth empowerment through time, adding to India's "Vikas Yatra" that has attracted global interest.

While distributing more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly-appointed youth in various government departments and organisations at the 19th Rozgar Mela on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that the world is very excited about India's youth and technological progress.

"The world wants to become a part of India's 'Vikas Yatra'. India is forming partnerships with different countries, and the sole motive behind this is that India's youth gets opportunity, employment and confidence, as well as global exposure," he added.

Since October 2023, Prime Minister Modi has distributed around 12 lakh recruitment letters through the ongoing Rozgar Mela initiative, with individual events often handing out tens of thousands of appointment letters at once, according to reports.

This marks one of the largest direct government recruitment drives since he took office in 2014.

"Vikas Yatra" describes India's multi-year, government-led journey of development that highlights policy reforms, infrastructure projects, social-welfare schemes, and cultural renewal as integrated elements of national progress.

Reports suggest many countries, companies, investors, and global institutions are seeking to join India's "Vikas Yatra" by partnering in trade, investment, technology, infrastructure projects, climate and energy cooperation, people‑to‑people exchange, and development finance -- framing India as a growth partner and market of opportunity.

Foreign firms and investors see India's rising consumer market and expanding middle class as a pathway to revenue and scale.

For many nations and global companies, India is an alternative or complement to China for manufacturing, logistics and regional supply chains.

Additionally, international institutions and investors are attracted by sustained growth targets, infrastructure build‑out, and policy reforms that aim to improve the business climate.

Many countries also seek deeper ties with India for geopolitical balance, regional connectivity, security cooperation, and access to Indian technology, IT talent and defence industry collaboration.

World participation has been through foreign direct investment and joint ventures, where multinationals set up factories, R&D centres, and local partnerships to access Indian demand and talent.

Of late, India has already entered, or is in negotiation for, many bilateral trade agreements and market access, with lower barriers and deeper economic ties.

Tourism, student exchanges, diaspora investment, and professional mobility strengthen commercial and cultural ties while joint projects in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and climate finance help meet India's energy transition and create business opportunities.

Such mutual cooperation is important in times of global uncertainties and underlines the trust that the international community has accorded on India.

Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has remained firm in his resolve of keeping "India First" in every policy formulation and action.

This resolve is evident in the Union government's handling of both external and internal security, economic management, empowerment schemes for marginalised groups, efforts at cultural conservation, etc.

Under his leadership, the Narendra Modi government has completed more than a decade of transformation in "seva" (service), "sushasan" (good governance), and "garib kalyan" (welfare of the poor).

Inclusive, integrated, and holistic development has become central to the national policy approach, seamlessly aligning the country's growth with the aspirations of 140 crore Indians and building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The Prime Minister's recently concluded five-nation visit "was not just any tour", as he noted.

"During this, I talked to leaders of various big companies, and everywhere, I realised one thing -- the world is very excited about India's youth and technological progress. The world wants to become a part of India's 'Vikas Yatra'. India is forming partnerships with different countries, and the sole motive behind this is that India's youth gets opportunity, employment and confidence, as well as global exposure," PM Modi added, reflecting his resolve, and faith on citizens of the country.

--IANS

jb/khz