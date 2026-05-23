May 23, 2026 5:48 PM हिंदी

19th Rozgar Mela: Recruits from Jammu and Gujarat credit family's support for achievement

19th Rozgar Mela: Recruits from Jammu and Gujarat credit family's support for achievement

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Recruits from Jammu and Gujarat, who received their appointment letters under the 19th Rozgar Mela, said that it is their family's support which enabled them to work hard towards achieving the opportunity. They thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on the welfare of the country's youth.

Prime Minister Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly-appointed youths in various government departments and organisations at the 19th Rozgar Mela on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS, Aakriti, who hails from Jammu and got appointed as a Probationary officer at the State Bank of India (SBI), said that the opportunity will motivate her to perform well in the Finance sector.

She said: "My mother is a single parent who has supported me throughout. This was a very proud moment for her. She got emotional as this is a huge opportunity, more so because the job vacancies were very less for people across the country."

Moreover, she hailed PM Modi's focus on the country's youths, saying "they are the nation's future".

Another Jammu resident, Shivsaini, also told IANS that the job appointment is significant for his parents.

"My parents have been really supportive. Today they were proud and emotional, especially my mother. I wanted to bring them here today but could not due to permission issues."

He highlighted the happiness of his parents when relatives called to congratulate them.

"Especially because I have received a government job," Shivsaini said.

He highlighted PM Modi's appeal to strengthen supply chain in all sectors of the economy.

"Only then the country can emerge stronger," he added.

In Gujarat's Rajkot, Urvashi also got appointed into the banking sector.

Describing the preparation behind her selection, she said: "I did not take any coaching classes, in fact I relied on YouTube videos, and offline free videos."

"I could reach here because of the support of my family," she added.

Urvashi also said that this is the first step towards fulfilling her dream.

Ramavat Vaishnavi received her joining letter for the post of Branch Postmaster. Expressing her gratitude to PM Modi, she said: "I am extremely grateful for the opportunity."

In keeping with the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritising employment generation, the Rozgar Mela is a major initiative aimed at translating this vision into reality. Since its inception, around 12 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through 18 Rozgar Melas organised across the country.

--IANS

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