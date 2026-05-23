'Phool Pishi O Edward' song 'Aampata Jaampata' shows Raima Sen peeling back the layers of heartbreak

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) After adding to the buzz with an intriguing trailer, the makers of Raima Sen fronted, "Phool Pishi O Edward" have treated the viewers with the latest track from the forthcoming flick, "Aampata Jaampata".

Written by Srijato and crooned by Anwesshaa and Joy Sarkar, the song peels back the layers of heartbreak, longing, and silent pain.

Set against the backdrop of a wedding celebration, "Aampata Jaampata" effectively shows the concealed heartbreak mixed into the landscape of a grand Bengali wedding.

Raima’s expressions carry the weight of loss and emotional conflict, adding another emotional layer to the mystery surrounding "Phool Pishi O Edward".

Talking about the track, Raima shared, “Aampata Jaampata is a song filled with emotions that are often left unsaid. My character experiences a quiet heartbreak while trying to remain composed, and portraying that emotional conflict was incredibly moving for me."

"Sometimes pain speaks through silence and expressions, and that is what made this song so special," she went on to add.

Director Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee revealed, "With 'Aampata Jaampata,' we wanted to create an emotion rather than just a song. Srijato’s lyrics and the voices of Anwesshaa and Joy Sarkar lend incredible tenderness to the composition, while Raima’s performance gives it a heartbeat. There is immense vulnerability and emotional restraint in the way she portrays the pain, and that honesty makes the song deeply touching."

The project enjoys a stellar ensemble cast led by Raima and Sohini Sengupta, along with Arjun Chakraborty, Ananya Chatterjee, debutant Shyamoupti Mudly, Koneenica Bandyopadhyay, Anamika Saha, Shahebb Chattopadhyay, Rajatava Datta, Soumya Mukherjee, and Rishav Basu in ancillary roles.

Raima is expected to essay a character layered with complexity - poised yet vulnerable, enigmatic yet deeply human.

"Phool Pishi O Edward" is likely to arrive in the theatres on 29th May this year.

--IANS

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