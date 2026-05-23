New recruits across India celebrate as PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Newly recruited candidates from across the country, from Delhi to Punjab, West Bengal, and Odisha, expressed happiness and gratitude on Saturday after receiving appointment letters under the 19th Rozgar Mela, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters nationwide.

The Rozgar Mela was organised simultaneously at 47 locations across the country as part of the Centre’s employment generation initiative aimed at providing government job opportunities to youths in various ministries and departments.

Speaking to IANS in Delhi, several newly recruited candidates shared their excitement after receiving appointment letters.

One of the recruits said, “Prime Minister Modi’s speech was very inspiring and motivating. I felt really happy to be present here. We worked hard for this moment, and our families also made many sacrifices. I am extremely happy today.”

Another candidate said, “I am grateful to everyone. Finally, I have reached this stage and received an appointment letter from the Government of India.”

In Punjab, the 19th Rozgar Mela was organised at Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW). During the programme, Prime Minister Modi addressed newly appointed candidates virtually from across the country.

At the Patiala event, a total of 188 candidates from various departments of the Government of India received appointment letters. The letters were distributed by Principal Chief Administrative Officer (PCAO) Sushil Kumar Srivastava. Among the selected candidates, 126 will serve in different trades at Patiala Locomotive Works.

Addressing the recruits, Srivastava congratulated them and encouraged them to work with dedication, honesty, and integrity towards nation-building and the progress of Indian Railways and the country.

Candidates at the event said the recruitment process was conducted in a transparent and fair manner. They stated that the examinations were held honestly and that deserving candidates secured jobs purely on merit without any recommendation or bribery.

Palak, one of the newly recruited candidates, said, “I belong to Uttar Pradesh. I applied for this recruitment in 2024, and today I finally received my appointment letter. I am grateful to Prime Minister Modi for this opportunity.”

Another recruit, Ritika Dutta from West Bengal, said, “I am thankful to the government and Prime Minister Modi for this job. I got selected purely on merit.”

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the Rozgar Mela was held at Dr B.C. Roy Auditorium in Sealdah, where appointment letters were distributed to 188 candidates.

The event was attended by senior railway officials along with political leaders, including Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar.

Kaushik Singh, who was appointed as a junior engineer in the electrical department, said, “This is a new beginning for me. I am grateful for the appointment letter I received today.”

Another candidate, Tamalpal, expressed joy after receiving the appointment letter and said he was proud to serve Indian Railways.

In Siliguri, the Rozgar Mela was organised at NJP Kashmir Colony. The event was attended by Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Roy, Siliguri MLA Shikha Chatterjee, Matigara-Naxalbari MLA Anandamoy Barman, and Phansidewa MLA Durga Murmu.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan was also present at the venue and encouraged the selected candidates while praising the Centre’s employment initiative.

Senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Katihar Division, also attended the programme. A total of 81 candidates received appointment letters during the Siliguri event.

In Kharagpur, the Rozgar Mela was held at the Multi-Disciplinary Zonal Training Institute (MDZTI)/Supervisors’ Training Centre (STC), where around 142 appointment letters were distributed.

The programme was attended by Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh.

The dignitaries congratulated the recruits and praised the Centre’s efforts towards generating large-scale employment opportunities for youths.

One of the recruits in Kharagpur said, “I am very happy after getting this job. I am grateful to the government.”

Another candidate said, “I am from Kharagpur and have received a Group C, Level 1 posting. I am extremely happy to receive this appointment letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

In Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, several youths also expressed happiness after receiving appointment letters. One candidate said, “I felt honoured that Prime Minister Modi interacted with us virtually and shared important thoughts with us.”

Another recruit said, “I sincerely thank the Government of India for providing such opportunities to the youth. My parents are very proud of me today.”

Union Minister Jual Oram, who attended the Bhubaneswar programme, congratulated the selected candidates and said the country was progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly-appointed youth in various government departments and organisations at the 19th Rozgar Mela on Saturday.

--IANS

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