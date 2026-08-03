Rubina Dilaik says post-pregnancy body made 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' physically tougher

Mumbai, August 3 (IANS) Television superstar Rubina Dilaik admitted that returning to the fear factor reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi' after embracing motherhood came with a completely new set of physical challenges.

She said that she realised her body had changed significantly after pregnancy.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Rubina shared that she even questioned whether she should have waited a few more years before participating in the stunt-based reality show.

"I realized in the first stunt that should I wait for 4-5 more years to become strong and then come back," she said.

The actress added that she soon understood that mental resilience mattered far more than physical strength.

"Then over a period of time, during the stunts I realized that it's now or never. Because the resilience, your mental strength, time and any training can't make it better."

She stressed that determination comes from within and cannot be built merely through workouts.

"But the grit that you have, it comes within. And no matter how much physical training, gym etc, it doesn't decrease or increase. It always depends on your mindset."

Rubina said her strong mindset helped her push through the demanding challenges despite the physical limitations she experienced.

"So mindset was something that I was really strong about. And then physically, yes, it was extremely challenging."

Comparing her latest stint with her previous appearance on the adventure reality show, Rubina revealed that she immediately noticed the difference in her physical abilities after becoming a mother.

"When I did the first season, there were physical challenges. But when I came this time, I realized that my body is very different now."

For the uninitiated, Rubina welcomed twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, with husband Abhinav Shukla in 2023.

She is currently seen braving all challenges in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

–IANS

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