Barkha Singh on working b’day: Feels completely natural to me

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Barkha Singh, known for her work in Criminal Justice Season 4 and The Sabarmati Report, is spending her birthday on the sets of her upcoming reality show, We Got You, Girl. The actress said that it feels completely natural to her.

Barkha said: "I've always believed that consistency is built in the ordinary days, not the milestone ones. So spending my birthday on set feels completely natural to me.”

“There's something incredibly fulfilling about showing up, learning, collaborating, and trying to become a little better with every project. I'm grateful for everything that's brought me here, and looking ahead, I'm just excited to keep surprising myself as an actor."

The actor will soon be seen playing an IRS officer in the much-awaited crime thriller Tax Department Story.

She was last seen on the big screen in The Sabarmati Report. A 2024 film directed by Ranjan Chandel. It is based on the Godhra train burning incident of 27 February 2002, involving Sabarmati Express train It stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra.

On television, she was seen in Jat Ki Jugni, a story of a rustic Jat guy from Haryana with a shy Jat girl. It stars Vishal Vashishtha, Madirakshi Mundle, Rinku Karmarkar, Yash Tonk, Richa Soni and Rakesh Pandey.

The show was rumoured to be based on the story of Karishma Kapoor and Daggubati Venkatesh starrer 1993 Hindi film Anari which is again a remake of 1991 Tamil film Chinna Thambi

Her most recent work includes Criminal Justice: A Family Matter , a legal drama television series, directed by Rohan Sippy. The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Khushboo Atre and Asha Negi in prominent roles.

It follows veteran lawyer Madhav Mishra defends Raj Nagpal, found holding the murdered body of nurse Roshni Saluja after his daughter's birthday. As the courtroom battle intensifies, buried truths begin to surface, suggesting not everyone is who they claim to be.

--IANS

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