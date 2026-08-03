Karan Wahi: We think we know our biggest fears until we're standing in front of them

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Karan Wahi, who is currently featuring in the 15th edition of the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, has opened up on his fear and revealed, “we all think we know our biggest fears until we're actually standing in front of them.”

Talking about the experience, Karan said, "We all think we know our biggest fears until we're actually standing in front of them. There was one moment this season that genuinely tested me, and I'll never forget it.”

“I didn't know how I'd react, but that's the beauty of Khatron Ke Khiladi, it teaches you to trust yourself even when fear takes over,” he said.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi” is based on the American series Fear Factor. First launched as Fear Factor India, which later became Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on 21 July 2008. A spin-off of the main series, Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India was launched in 2020.

It is a reality game show where celebrities face their fears and perform extreme, phobia-busting stunts. Season 14 took place in Romania, with actor Karan Veer Mehra winning the title and Krishna Shroff as the runner-up.

This year’s contestants include Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi

Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Orry, Shagun Sharma and Ruhaanika Dhawan.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty and shot in Cape Town, South Africa, this season introduced a new theme of pitting newcomers directly against seasoned veterans.

Karan rose to fame after getting cast in the lead role of Ranveer Sisodia in the show Remix. He then became every girls’ crush with his portrayal as Dr. Siddhant Modi in the medical youth show Dill Mill Gayye.

The actor then ventured into reality the reality show space with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. He made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Habib Faisal's romantic comedy film Daawat-e-Ishq and later in Hate Story 4.

--IANS

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