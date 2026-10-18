RSS’ social work is most impactful, a source of inspiration for youth: German politician Rahul Kumar

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) On the occasion of the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rahul Kumar, Deputy Head of the city of Frankfurt in Germany and the first person of Indian origin to become an Asian City Parliament member, highly praised the organisation’s social work in connection with the book “Hundred Years Young: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh”.

Asked about his experience with the RSS and which aspects of its work had influenced him the most in the context of the book, the German politician said, “The social work of the RSS is the most impactful thing, especially for the youth. Here in Germany, we do not have the RSS; we have the HSS, and it is working here in Europe and in Germany as well. Since I was a child, I have been watching their activities. They organise cultural programmes and take up many projects for the youth. This was very impactful for me and also for my elder brother.”

Commenting on the book “Hundred Years Young: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh”, Rahul Kumar said, “This book is perhaps an inspiration for the youth. If they read that a person of Indian origin has become the first Indian Asian City Parliament member in an international city like Frankfurt, it will be an inspiration. My goal was to give this spiritual and inspirational feeling that is in our blood; we have to feel it. In every Indian, in every person of Indian origin, there is the feeling of Bharat Mata, and you have to feel it. And I think then all the challenges that come in the future will not be as difficult as they were earlier.”

When asked how his personal experiences had helped him understand the RSS better and whether direct dialogue and conversation could help people develop a deeper understanding of the organisation, Rahul Kumar said that to feel the warmth of water, one has to step into the water. Therefore, to know about the RSS or the HSS, one has to connect with people. “For me, RSS means Right, Seva and Satsang,” he said.

On the RSS completing 100 years and its contribution to nation-building, social service, discipline and the development of leadership qualities among the youth, Rahul Kumar said, “It has been a long journey, but I think it was not an easy journey for the organisation because they faced many challenges. Completing 100 years while walking on the same path of humanity, service and culture is not easy. So, I feel that completing these 100 years is a big achievement for me, for the RSS and for the entire community as well.”

On India-Germany relations, Rahul said the ties are very friendly. There are frequent visits of delegations from both sides. “I think two months ago the Chief Minister of our state of Hessen was in Maharashtra. He signed state-level agreements. One and a half years ago, I was in India with our state delegation, and we signed several state-level Letters of Intent with Uttarakhand and Haryana.”

Speaking about Indian culture, Rahul Kumar said they do not live it in the same way as it is lived in India. “Festivals like Diwali and Holi mean a lot to us. When we say Diwali and Holi, a smile comes on our face; we can feel the colours and the joy. It is not the same when we talk about some German cultures or German festivals. How will the people living here in Germany or Europe, especially the younger generation, connect with their own country from where our parents came? I think this bridge has been very well built through the HSS, through cultural activities for children, so that they can connect with our values, with where we truly come from.”

He added, “I was nominated as the Deputy Head of the city of Frankfurt just a few weeks ago, so now I have one more role. It is more administrative in nature—connecting people and also solving their problems at the local level. This is something I would like to do because it connects a very large number of people from different communities. So, I think it will be a good opportunity, not only for me but also for all those associated with me, to know more about my culture, my thoughts and my perspectives that I have developed here in Germany, including my projects with India.”

Rahul Kumar further said, “In the last few years, India has had a very good international representation across the world, including in Europe. Everyone knows about our culture and our festivals. But the suggestion I would give, or what I am focusing on for next year, is to connect the youth of the world even more. There are many young people whose parents are from India or who were born in India and later moved to other countries.”

On how Prime Minister Modi’s focus on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and innovation can help India become a developed nation and create new opportunities for the younger generation, Rahul Kumar said, “I cannot say how India can become one, because I think India is already among the top countries in the world. Everyone is talking about India, about AI, about the youth, about start-ups… and here in Europe and Germany we can see that so many people from abroad are coming to Germany and doing well.”

--IANS

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