England pacer Brydon Carse charged by Cricket Regulator for nightclub incident.

London, Oct 2 (IANS) England fast bowler Brydon Carse has been charged by the Cricket Regulator for bringing the game into disrepute following a late-night incident in Derby in August.

Carse, 31, was arrested and subsequently de-arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in the early hours of August 23 while out with his county side Durham teammates. Later, a video circulating on social media showed him in handcuffs.

While Derbyshire Police had launched an inquiry into an allegation of assault stemming from the same night, that investigation was closed last month without charges. But the game's domestic watchdog has now charged Carse with a breach of Regulation 3.2 of the ECB Professional Conduct Regulations.

“The matter will now be referred to the independent Cricket Discipline Panel for adjudication. As the process is ongoing, no further comment will be made,” further said the Cricket Regulator in its statement on Friday.

As per Regulation 3.2, it says, “No Participant may conduct themself in a manner, do any act or make any omission at any time which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute.”

The incident led to Carse being immediately dropped from England’s squad for the second Test against Pakistan, and he has not featured for the national side since. Carse, who last played for England during the final Ashes Test against Australia in January, missed the early part of the English summer due to injury before returning to help Durham secure promotion to Division One in an unbeaten County Championship campaign.

His absence was further extended on Thursday when he was omitted from England's squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series in Pakistan. Speaking on Carse's situation last month, England white-ball skipper Harry Brook said that the fast bowler required a break from the game.

“I’m very good mates with Carsey. I’ve spoken a lot with him. I think he just needs time away from the international scene. He’s working on a few things behind the scenes, and hopefully he’ll be ready at some point in the future,” Brook had said ahead of England starting its ODI series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-1.

--IANS

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