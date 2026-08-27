Inclusive interfaith engagement: RSS defends Mohan Bhagwat's NY event

New York, Aug 27 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has defended its chief Mohan Bhagwat’s forthcoming address in New York as an inclusive interfaith engagement, rejecting criticism from Mayor Zohran Mamdani and groups campaigning to cancel the Madison Square Garden event.

Sunil Ambekar, the organisation’s national publicity chief, said that Bhagwat would communicate with people from different faiths and cultural backgrounds at the “Universal Oneness Celebration” on August 29.

“The Universal Oneness Celebration in New York exemplifies an interfaith gathering where RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat ji will communicate with a diverse, multicultural, and multi-faith audience,” Ambekar said in a post on X.

“Organised in the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, the event reflects Bharatiya ethos which is fundamentally inclusive and welcoming to all.

“This initiative is in line with longstanding tradition of engagement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with varied communities across India and the world, fostering understanding and shared purpose.

“We invite anyone interested in learning more about the RSS vision and philosophy to participate in these open forums of dialogue,” Ambekar said.

His remarks amounted to the RSS’s clearest response to the controversy surrounding Bhagwat’s visit and demands from several US-based groups that Madison Square Garden cancel the programme.

The gathering is being organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue, or AHEAD Forum, with the participation of more than 100 US organisations.

Organisers have promoted the programme around the message that “The world is one family”. AHEAD has described the gathering as being “united in oneness and enriched by diversity”.

Bhagwat arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday. He was welcomed by representatives of the Universal Oneness Celebration, according to the event’s official X account.

The programme is expected to attract about 5,000 members of the Indian diaspora, according to media reports. The organisers have not released a detailed speaking schedule or a complete list of participants.

Mamdani has said he opposes the event because of what he described as the RSS’s ideological outlook.

“It has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly,” the New York mayor said.

He indicated, however, that the city may not have the authority to prevent the private programme from taking place.

“I don’t support the rally, but I don’t know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event,” Mamdani said.

Hindus for Human Rights has launched a campaign asking its supporters to telephone Madison Square Garden and demand the cancellation of Bhagwat’s appearance.

“Take 5 minutes. Call Madison Square Garden,” the group said in a post using the hashtag “NoHateAtMSG”.

The Indian American Muslim Council, Savera: United Against Supremacy and several Sikh, Dalit, Muslim and civil rights activists have also opposed the gathering. Demonstrators held a protest and news conference outside New York City Hall on Tuesday.

Brad Lander, a former New York City comptroller and Democratic congressional nominee, joined the criticism.

“There is no room for Mohan Bhagwat and RSS hatred in our city,” Lander said.

Supporters of Bhagwat have launched a counter-campaign urging community members to contact Madison Square Garden and oppose the cancellation demand.

Popular American singer Mary Millben also criticised Mamdani and accused opponents of targeting Bhagwat because of their opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Madison Square Garden has not announced any change to the programme. Bhagwat’s address is expected to proceed as scheduled on Saturday.

The visit is part of the RSS centenary-year international outreach and includes the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Bhagwat is visiting at the invitation of overseas community organisations.

--IANS

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