RSS completed remarkable century of service, nation-building: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the Swayamsevaks on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Foundation Day, praising their "deep sense of duty" and "nation-first spirit".

The RSS is observing its 101st Foundation Day on Tuesday, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Vijayadashami.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Today, on the special occasion of RSS Sthapana Divas, my greetings to all Swayamsevaks. I also pay homage to all those greats who have nurtured the RSS over the years."

"The RSS has completed a remarkable century of service, nation-building and social harmony. Countless Swayamsevaks have worked for society with a deep sense of duty and a nation-first spirit," he said.

"May this spirit keep strengthening national development in the times to come," the Prime Minister said.

Founded on the occasion of Vijayadashmi on September 27, 1925, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, Maharashtra, the RSS traditionally celebrates its foundation day on the auspicious occasion every year according to the Hindu calendar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended heartfelt greetings on RSS' Foundation Day.

"Heartily congratulating and extending best wishes to the crores of swayamsevaks on the Foundation Day of RSS, the world's largest cultural organisation, which is dedicated to the supreme glory of Mother India, considering the nation as deity, society as family, and service as worship," CM Yogi said in a post on X.

"This national devotion, which instils the sentiment of 'Ind rashtriya, Ind na mum (roughly translated to: All of this is for the nation; nothing of it is mine)' from individual to society and from society to nation, is the unbroken journey towards the supreme glory of Mother India," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, addressing the annual Vijayadashami rally of the RSS on the Foundation Day in Nagpur, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday articulated the organisation's core ideological perspective, highlighting India's rising global stature and its potential to solve complex international crises through its traditional wisdom.

Bhagwat emphasised that India's enduring ideological heritage will play a pivotal role in shaping its trajectory as a leading world power.

Highlighting the nation's foundational values, the RSS chief noted that the spirit of self-awareness (swabodh) is vividly reflected in the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.

--IANS

sd/