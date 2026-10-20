October 20, 2026 12:19 PM हिंदी

RSS completed remarkable century of service, nation-building: PM Modi

RSS completed remarkable century of service, nation-building: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the Swayamsevaks on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Foundation Day, praising their "deep sense of duty" and "nation-first spirit".

The RSS is observing its 101st Foundation Day on Tuesday, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Vijayadashami.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Today, on the special occasion of RSS Sthapana Divas, my greetings to all Swayamsevaks. I also pay homage to all those greats who have nurtured the RSS over the years."

"The RSS has completed a remarkable century of service, nation-building and social harmony. Countless Swayamsevaks have worked for society with a deep sense of duty and a nation-first spirit," he said.

"May this spirit keep strengthening national development in the times to come," the Prime Minister said.

Founded on the occasion of Vijayadashmi on September 27, 1925, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, Maharashtra, the RSS traditionally celebrates its foundation day on the auspicious occasion every year according to the Hindu calendar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended heartfelt greetings on RSS' Foundation Day.

"Heartily congratulating and extending best wishes to the crores of swayamsevaks on the Foundation Day of RSS, the world's largest cultural organisation, which is dedicated to the supreme glory of Mother India, considering the nation as deity, society as family, and service as worship," CM Yogi said in a post on X.

"This national devotion, which instils the sentiment of 'Ind rashtriya, Ind na mum (roughly translated to: All of this is for the nation; nothing of it is mine)' from individual to society and from society to nation, is the unbroken journey towards the supreme glory of Mother India," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, addressing the annual Vijayadashami rally of the RSS on the Foundation Day in Nagpur, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday articulated the organisation's core ideological perspective, highlighting India's rising global stature and its potential to solve complex international crises through its traditional wisdom.

Bhagwat emphasised that India's enduring ideological heritage will play a pivotal role in shaping its trajectory as a leading world power.

Highlighting the nation's foundational values, the RSS chief noted that the spirit of self-awareness (swabodh) is vividly reflected in the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

Piyush Goyal hails India-NZ FTA as exports gain 'zero duty' access across tariff lines

Piyush Goyal hails India-NZ FTA as exports gain 'zero duty' access across tariff lines

Sameera Reddy shares picture of son making rangoli for Dussehra, daughter joins in

Sameera Reddy shares picture of son making rangoli for Dussehra, daughter joins in

Shrishti Arora claims bronze in women’s 10m air pistol at Asian Para Games

Shrishti Arora claims bronze in women’s 10m air pistol at Asian Para Games

54 groups unleashed violence in France; Muslims, pro-Palestine, international amplifiers involved: Report

54 groups unleashed violence in France; Muslims, pro-Palestine, international amplifiers involved: Report

Boland 'wants to play every Test' as bowling heroics continue in Gqeberha

Boland 'wants to play every Test' as bowling heroics continue in Gqeberha

IBSF World Champion Anupama Ramachandran bags bronze in Women's Snooker Australian Open

Anupama Ramachandran bags bronze in Women's Snooker Australian Open

Hockey India announces free entry for men’s Asian Champions Trophy Punjab

Hockey India announces free entry for men’s Asian Champions Trophy Punjab

Chaithra Achar's '418 The Film' makers release spine-tingling new trailer (Photo: Mythri Movie Makers/X)

Chaithra Achar's '418 The Film' makers release spine-tingling new trailer

Ankita Lokhande bumps into ‘Pavitra Rishta’ co-star Usha Nadkarni at Faisu’s reception, expresses concern over her health

Ankita Lokhande bumps into ‘Pavitra Rishta’ co-star Usha Nadkarni at Faisu’s reception, expresses concern over her health

Team India arrive in Christchurch ahead of New Zealand multi-format tour

Team India arrive in Christchurch ahead of New Zealand multi-format tour