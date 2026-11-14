RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to begin 3-day Manipur visit on Nov 18

Imphal, Nov 14 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in Imphal on November 18 for a three-day organisational visit to Manipur, during which he will review the Sangh's ongoing activities and social initiatives in the state.

According to the RSS on Saturday, Bhagwat's visit, scheduled from November 18 to 20, will focus on assessing the progress of various organisational programmes, including activities being undertaken as part of the Sangh's centenary-year celebrations.

This will be RSS Chief's second visit to Manipur since the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities broke out on May 3, 2023.

His previous visit to the state was in November 2025.

He is also expected to review initiatives linked to the RSS' 'Panch Parivartan' programme, which envisages social transformation across five key areas, and hold discussions on future activities to be taken up under the initiative.

During his stay, Bhagwat will interact with RSS functionaries and volunteers, popularly known as karyakartas, and encourage them to strengthen and expand the organisation's ongoing service activities across different parts of Manipur.

The interactions are expected to assume significance against the backdrop of the prolonged violence and its impact on the state, with particular emphasis on the role of organisational workers in carrying forward social and service-oriented initiatives.

The three-day visit comes as the RSS marks the completion of 100 years since its founding, with a series of organisational programmes, outreach activities and social initiatives being conducted across the country as part of its centenary celebrations.

Bhagwat's visit is expected to provide an opportunity to review the Sangh's organisational activities in Manipur and chart the course of its future programmes in the state.

Meanwhile, the RSS Chief visited Manipur in November last year too.

His last three-day visit to Manipur from November 20, 2025, was his first since ethnic hostility broke out in the state in May 2023.

During Bhagwat's three-day (November 20-22, 2025) stay in Imphal, held a series of closed-door interactions with the karyakartas and members of the organisation.

The RSS Chief also interacted with entrepreneurs, representatives of the tribal communities and civil society organisations from the Manipur valley and hill regions, prominent citizens and leaders of youth organisations in the state.

RSS Chief Bhagwat had also visited the state in 2022.

--IANS

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