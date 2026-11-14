November 14, 2026 9:28 PM हिंदी

Badminton Jr Nationals: Maharashtra, Haryana reach semis; women make umpiring history

Maharashtra, Haryana reach semifinals of Inter-State team competition; women make umpiring history in the 49th Junior (U-19) National Badminton Championships at Gangtok in Sikkim, on Saturday. Photo credit: BAI

Gangtok, Nov14 (IANS) The 49th Junior (U-19) National Badminton Championships got underway here on Saturday, marking a significant milestone for Indian badminton as the tournament becomes the first national championship in the country to feature an all-women panel of chair umpires.

A total of 17 umpires from across the country have been selected to officiate at the prestigious national championship. These umpires were selected after assessing their performances at the All India Ranking Tournament (u-15/u-17) held in Jaipur earlier this year.

The Inter-State team event will be played over two days, with the individual events starting on November 16th.

The Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Raju Basnet, said, "It's a great honour for all of us to have participants from all over India in this beautiful and wonderful state of Sikkim."

Highlighting the significance of the all-women chair umpiring panel, he added, "With an all-female team of umpires officiating this tournament, Sikkim is at the forefront of women's empowerment, and this is just another step forward."

Explaining the reason behind the initiative, Badminton Association of India (BAI) Secretary General Sanjay Mishra said, “This is an important step towards encouraging more women to take up officiating at the highest level. Our objective is to create a larger pool of qualified and experienced women umpires in the country and provide them with opportunities to officiate at major national events."

"This initiative will also inspire more women to pursue umpiring as a career,” Mishra added.

Organising Secretary Sukanta Das said hosting the U-19 Nationals for the first time in Sikkim was a matter of immense pride, with the tournament also giving the state an opportunity to be part of a historic moment in Indian badminton. On behalf of Sikkim Badminton, we have immense gratitude to the Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), for his wholehearted support and for extending state-event status to the championship. "It is a matter of great pride and happiness for Sikkim to host the U-19 National Championships for the first time. It is even more special that the tournament is creating history with an all-women panel of chair umpires,” he added.

Maharashtra, Haryana advance to semis

Badminton action on the court saw formidable outfits like Maharashtra girls and Haryana boys registering comfortable wins in their opening clashes.

In the girls' event, Maharashtra packed off Assam 2-0 while Haryana boys got the better of their counterparts from Maharashtra with an identical scoreline.

Uttarakhand boys and girls defeated host Sikkim in both the events to advance to the last four stage.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

‘We were wayward with our bowling; that's why we lost,’ admits Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf in Al Amerat on Saturday. Photo credit: ACC

U19 Asia Cup: ‘We were wayward with our bowling; that's why we lost,’ admits Pakistan captain Farhan

UK: Rotherham grooming gang convict believed to have fled to Pakistan after skipping trial (Representational Image)

UK: Rotherham grooming gang convict believed to have fled to Pakistan after skipping trial

'Talent speaks louder than legacy': District Cricket Association (DDCA) chief Rohan Jaitley praises Aaryavir Sehwag after U19 Asia Cup triumph. Photo credit: ACC/X

'Talent speaks louder than legacy': DDCA chief Jaitley praises Aaryavir Sehwag after U19 Asia Cup triumph

India must build indigenous semiconductor manufacturing equipment ecosystem: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India must build indigenous semiconductor manufacturing equipment ecosystem: Ashwini Vaishnaw

U19 Asia Cup: ‘Outstanding day for Indian cricket,’ says PM Modi after India's title triumph (Credit: X/BCCI)

U19 Asia Cup: ‘Outstanding day for Indian cricket,’ says PM Modi after India's title triumph

Indian democracy a global asset: Rahul Gandhi (Photo: IANS)

Indian democracy a global asset: Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat: BJP challenges Rahul Gandhi to prove phone-tapping claim (Photo: @DrAniLKPatelBJP/X)

Gujarat: BJP challenges Rahul Gandhi to prove phone-tapping claim

Disha Kasat’s unbeaten 91 takes Vidarbha to victory; Maharashtra, Railways, Karnataka also win in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy Super League on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

Sr Women’s T20 Trophy: Disha’s 91* takes Vidarbha to victory; Maharashtra, Railways, Karnataka also win

China's transnational repression in Japan fuels fear, self-censorship (File image)

China's transnational repression in Japan fuels fear, self-censorship

Internet censorship deepens in China as universities tighten surveillance of students (File image)

Internet censorship deepens in China as universities tighten surveillance of students