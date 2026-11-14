November 14, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

IICA convenes stakeholder consultation on future of public policy professionals

IICA convenes stakeholder consultation on future of public policy professionals

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) has launched an initiative to help define the role of public policy professionals and strengthen capacity-building frameworks at the intersection of business and government, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs-backed institution recently convened a stakeholder consultation, bringing together senior government officials, corporate executives, policy experts, academics and industry representatives to examine the evolving responsibilities of public policy and corporate affairs functions within organisations.

The discussions focused on how companies engage with policymakers and regulators, the capabilities required for policy professionals and the development of learning pathways aligned with organisational needs and national priorities.

Addressing the gathering, IICA Director General and Chief Executive Officer Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh highlighted the importance of sustained engagement between governments and businesses, saying stronger institutional capacity can support more informed policy dialogue and decision-making.

Meanwhile, former senior bureaucrats and corporate leaders participating in the consultation called for closer collaboration between regulators and industry, greater predictability in policymaking and development of professionals capable of bridging the public and private sectors.

They also noted that public policy functions are increasingly moving beyond traditional government liaison roles and are becoming strategic advisory functions that help organisations assess regulatory developments, manage stakeholder relationships and contribute to policy discussions.

The consultation identified a range of competencies required for policy professionals, including an understanding of government decision-making processes, economic analysis, data-driven reasoning, risk assessment and stakeholder management.

Notably, experts also highlighted the need to balance corporate objectives with broader public interest considerations.

On education and skill development, participants recommended multidisciplinary and case-based training programmes, flexible learning models for working professionals and internship opportunities within government institutions to build practical experience.

The event drew more than 50 senior representatives from listed and multinational companies, consulting firms, think tanks, industry associations, academia, civil society organisations and government departments.

According to the ministry, the deliberations concluded with a roadmap for collaboration between IICA, industry bodies and academic institutions to support the professionalisation of public policy and corporate affairs roles, reflecting their growing importance in shaping corporate strategy and contributing to national development goals.

--IANS

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