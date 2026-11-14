Bihar: Nitin Nabin celebrates Chhath Kharna; distributes Puja materials

Patna, Nov 14 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday partook of the traditional prasad prepared on the occasion of Kharna, the second day of the four-day Chhath Mahaparva, at his residence in Patna.

He prayed to Chhathi Maiya for the happiness, peace and prosperity of people across the country and extended greetings to devotees observing the Chhath fast.

On the occasion, Nabin also met BJP workers at his residence and participated in Chhath Puja material distribution programmes organised by various organisations.

He distributed puja materials at programmes organised by the Traders' Association in Nala Road and Lalji Tola.

Extending his greetings, Nabin said, "I convey my heartfelt wishes to everyone, especially the people of Bihar, on Chhath Mahaparva. May the blessings of Chhathi Maiya remain upon us all, and may we continue to celebrate this festival with the same enthusiasm and devotion."

He said Kharna was an important part of the festival, when devotees prepare and distribute kheer as prasad.

The festival, he added, is deeply rooted in the country's cultural traditions and strengthens family bonds and a sense of collective participation.

"May this festival bring happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone's lives. The spirit of family bonding and togetherness that it promotes should remain with us throughout the year. May the energy of Lord Bhaskar give us strength in all our endeavours," he said.

Nabin also described his relationship with the people of his constituency as a lifelong bond, saying it would remain unchanged irrespective of the position he held.

The BJP president credited the younger generation for taking Chhath beyond Bihar and giving it international recognition.

He said young people who had moved to cities such as Mumbai and Delhi or travelled abroad, including to the United States, for education and employment, had continued to follow their traditions.

"The older generation taught us discipline and familiarised us with the purity, sanctity and rituals of this festival. The new generation has embraced these values and carried them forward. This is our great strength," he said.

Nabin added that people from communities beyond Bihar were also celebrating Chhath with devotion. Describing it as a festival dedicated to nature, he said devotees worship Lord Bhaskar and Maa Ganga while expressing gratitude for the farmers' harvest through offerings of foodgrains, vegetables, fruits and traditional delicacies.

Responding to negative remarks about the festival, he said he had nothing to say to those making such comments and would simply pray that Chhathi Maiya blessed them as well.

--IANS

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