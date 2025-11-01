November 01, 2025 11:37 PM हिंदी

RSS added 10,000 new Shakhas in last 1 year: Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS added 10,000 new Shakhas in last 1 year: Dattatreya Hosabale

Jabalpur, Nov 1 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, said on Saturday that the organisation has successfully added 10,000 new locations for Sangh's work since the last meeting held in October 2024.

The RSS functionary stated that currently 87,398 daily shakhas are conducted at 55,052 places, which is 15,000 more than the previous year.

In addition, there are 32,362 'saptahik milans' (weekly meetings), bringing the total number of activity centres to 87,414.

Hosabale shared this information while addressing the press on the concluding day of the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak’ of the RSS in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

He provided details about the meeting and the various programs organised across the country on the occasion of Vijayadashami, as part of the Sangh Shatabdi Varsh - 2025.

He stated that, in recent years, due to focused efforts, the RSS work has expanded across tribal regions and among labourers, farmers, students, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Hosabale shared that the organisation also discussed upcoming programs for the Sangh Shatabdi Varsh, which have already received an encouraging response from society.

“In the coming months, Hindu Sammelans will be organised at the basti (villages) and mandal levels. Through these activities, the message of 'Panch Parivartan' will be taken to the grassroots, to make these principles a part of social behaviour and daily life,” he said.

Hosabale said that it is estimated that 45,000 rural and 35,000 urban areas Hindu sammelans will be held.

“Additionally, Samaajik Sadbhav Baithaks will be organised at the block and city levels, while Prabuddha Nagarik Goshthis will be held at district headquarters,” he said.

He clarified that not everyone needs to join a shakha, but everyone should work in their own field for social unity, harmony, and national progress.

He stressed that the purpose of 'Shatabdi Varsh' programs is not to increase organisational strength, but to awaken the inner strength of society and to inspire awareness, unity, and national dedication.

--IANS

pd/dan

LATEST NEWS

Injuries a problem for Barcelona as Sarabia's Elche visit Montjuic in La Liga on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Barcelona

La Liga: Injuries a problem for Barcelona as Sarabia's Elche visit Montjuic

India-South Africa final is a good thing for women's cricket, says Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup summit clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: India-South Africa final is a good thing for women's cricket, says Harmanpreet Kaur

‘Mama’s gift’: Nutritious diet for infants in Manipur relief camps

‘Mama’s gift’: Nutritious diet for infants in Manipur relief camps

New in-charge ministers appointed across Gujarat dists for smoother governance

Gujarat: New in-charge ministers appointed across districts for smoother governance

PM Modi to hold rallies in Arrah, Nawada; grand roadshow planned in Patna tomorrow

PM Modi to hold rallies in Arrah, Nawada; grand roadshow planned in Patna tomorrow

RSS added 10,000 new Shakhas in last 1 year: Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS added 10,000 new Shakhas in last 1 year: Dattatreya Hosabale

CM Bhupendra Patel reviews crop damage after unseasonal rains in Gujarat

CM Bhupendra Patel reviews crop damage after unseasonal rains in Gujarat

‘Aware of Punjab’s conversions, Bengal's violence a concern’: RSS

‘Aware of Punjab’s conversions, Bengal’s violence a concern’: RSS

Don't think there will be bigger motivation than playing a final, says India captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the summit clash with South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: Don't think there will be bigger motivation than playing a final, says Harmanpreet

Gujarat CM inaugurates Bharat Parv-2025 at Ekta Nagar

Gujarat CM inaugurates Bharat Parv-2025 at Ekta Nagar