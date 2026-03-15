March 15, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

RS polls: NDA upbeat about victory in all 5 Bihar seats; Mahagathbandhan says will win one

RS polls: NDA upbeat about victory in all 5 Bihar seats; Mahagathbandhan says will win one

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) With just a day left for the Rajya Sabha elections, leaders across party lines are making all possible efforts to ensure their victory.

Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Assembly and Janata Dal (United) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav seemed confident of the NDA's victory in the polls. He said, "I have said that the NDA will win all five seats; that much confidence should be kept."

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput claimed that the INDIA bloc has the full capability to win the Rajya Sabha election.

"Look, the INDIA bloc and our Mahagathbandhan have full capability to plan their strategy for victory. What the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or JD(U) are doing, whether they merge or align, is for them to decide. But we are confident that under the leadership of the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, we will ensure our candidate wins," he told IANS.

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav stated that RJD will lose the election.

"Tejashwi (Yadav) is not going to survive; he will win from the bottom. His vote is also going to come to us. Who wants to move towards a dark future by staying in the Rashtriya Janata Dal? Whoever wants to secure their future and be in politics is aligning with us," he said.

Highlighting the battle for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra told IANS, "We are ready to accept that four seats will go to the NDA, but the fifth seat will definitely go to the Mahagathbandhan, the INDIA bloc, this is for sure."

Notably, parties have been holding meetings with their MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

Speaking about the same, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, "Since it is the biennial election of the Rajya Sabha, naturally, collective meetings of our various constituent parties are taking place, and responsibilities are being assigned during the meetings, like how polling will be conducted, what the system will be. MLAs have a crucial role to play here, not the legislative council."

"We have come to this meeting to show support," he added.

Polling for the biennial elections to fill 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states is scheduled for Monday. The states are Maharashtra (7), Tamil Nadu (6), Bihar (5), West Bengal (5), Odisha (4), Assam (3), Telangana (2), Chhattisgarh (2), Haryana (2), and Himachal Pradesh (1).

--IANS

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