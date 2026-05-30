Meghalaya to host 39th National Games 2027 as CM Sangma signs Host State agreement

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday hailed the signing of the Host State Agreement for the 39th National Games 2027 as a landmark moment for the state and the wider Northeast, saying Meghalaya is ready to host one of India’s biggest multi-sport events while showcasing the region’s unity and sporting potential.

In a post on social media, Sangma described the agreement as “a defining moment in Meghalaya’s sporting journey” and stressed that the National Games would be a collective celebration for the entire Northeast, with neighbouring states also receiving host-participation rights for events held within their territories.

"Today marks a defining moment in Meghalaya’s sporting journey with the signing of the Host State Agreement (HSA) for the 39th National Games 2027, a declaration of our readiness to host one of the nation’s biggest sporting events.

"This is more than Meghalaya preparing to host the Games; this is a collective Northeast moment. While Meghalaya leads as the host state, our sister states from the North East will also have host participation rights in disciplines held within their territories, making the 39th National Games a truly inclusive regional celebration of sporting excellence.

"Together, we are showcasing the strength, unity, and limitless potential of the North East, ready to welcome sporting talents from across India and create history through sport," Sangma posted on X.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P. T. Usha also welcomed the development, calling it a privilege to be in Shillong for the signing ceremony of the Host State Agreement for the 39th National Games. Usha said the event would reaffirm the collective commitment of all stakeholders to delivering a successful edition of the Games that inspires athletes, strengthens national unity, and leaves behind a lasting sporting legacy for Meghalaya and the country.

'"A privilege to be in beautiful Shillong for the signing ceremony of the Host State Agreement for the 39th National Games Meghalaya 2027. It will reaffirm our shared commitment to delivering Games that inspire athletes, strengthen national unity, & create a lasting sporting legacy," posted P.T Usha on X.

--IANS

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