Rs 11,200 crore Noida International Airport gives major connectivity boost, drives economic growth

New Delhi/Noida, March 28 (IANS) The Phase-1 of the Noida International Airport, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, is set to boost connectivity and ease Delhi-NCR travel, along with driving economic growth in the state.

A major infrastructure project developed at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore, the airport is developed and operated by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in partnership with the Central and state governments.

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, it is the second civil airport in the National Capital Region (NCR) and among India's most significant greenfield infrastructure projects to date. The Noida airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India.

The airport received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in March 2026 with approval for "all-weather operations", indicating that the required Instrument Landing System (ILS), navigation aids, runway lighting and air traffic systems are in place to support aircraft movements during reduced visibility conditions common in the Delhi-NCR region.

The airport will have an initial annual capacity of 1.2 crore passengers, which can be scaled up to 7 crore passengers in a few years.

The first phase features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft. The single runway at Jewar has been equipped with ILS at both ends, allowing aircraft to approach from either direction depending on wind conditions.

The runway is supported by an aeronautical ground lighting system, including approach and runway lighting, which works in conjunction with ILS to facilitate operations in low visibility and at night.

Moreover, the Noida International Airport will become the first in the country to have an in-house Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually.

Envisioned as a key international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), the airport is expected to enhance both domestic and international connectivity while strengthening the country’s aviation infrastructure.

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is planned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless integration across road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems, ensuring efficient connectivity for passengers and cargo.

--IANS

na/rad