June 20, 2025 11:14 PM हिंदी

RPL Season 1: Second consecutive win for Delhi Redz; beat Kaling Black Tigers

Second consecutive win for Delhi Redz; beat Kaling Black Tigers in the Rugby Premier League (RPL) Season 1 of the at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Friday.

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) The Delhi Redz are slowly beginning to pick up momentum in their campaign at Season 1 of the Royal Premier League (RPL). On Friday, the Redz defeated the Kalinga Black Tigers 21-7 for their second consecutive win of the season at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex).

The Kalinga Black Tigers kicked off the contest at a good speed and were pushing Delhi Redz’s defence back. The continued pressure eventually paid off, as Kyle Tremblay picked up a loose ball and ran through for a try, and Maurice Longbottom calmly put it between the posts.

However, before half-time, the Redz roared back into the contest. Matias Osadczuk and Patrick Okongo scored crucial tries, and then Osadczuk wasted no time with the conversions. Midway through the contest, the Redz led 14-7.

The Redz slammed the door shut on the Tigers’ attack in the second half and didn’t concede an inch. With the Tigers desperate to make progress in the attacking half, the Redz took advantage with Matteo Graziano scoring a try, and Deepak Punia converting the kick to put the seal on the contest. Eventually, the Redz won 21-7.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bengaluru Bravehearts registered their second victory, and the Hyderabad Heroes maintained their winning streak, as they completed a hat-trick of wins during the GMR RPL Season 1, here at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex. The Bengaluru Bravehearts saw off the Mumbai Dreamers in a low-scoring thriller. The Bengaluru Bravehearts won 12-7. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Heroes won comprehensively, with a scoreline of 43-12.

The Chennai Bulls continued their unbeaten run in Season 1 as they maintained their position at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, the Delhi Redz also picked up their first win of the competition against the Mumbai Dreamers, who are yet to win a game.

--IANS

bsk/

