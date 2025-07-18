Tara Sutaria: Filming with AP Dhillon was an absolute joy, we danced our shoot away

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Global music sensation AP Dhillon has teamed up with legendary vocalist Shreya Ghoshal and Tara Sutaria for the song “Thodi Si Daaru”. The Bollywood actress said that filming with the synth-pop star was an absolute joy for her.

Tara said: “When I first heard ‘Thodi Si Daaru,’ I was hooked - it’s a fun and flirty piece of music and so different to what I’d heard before in AP’s records.”

“Filming with him was an absolute joy and we laughed and danced our shoot away— he’s been wonderful to collaborate with, and that made the process feel effortless.”

She went on to talk about Shreya and said: “To be the face of my favourite and dearest Shreya ma'am's voice again this year is a great joy and honour for me! Her gorgeous voice in the mix just gave the song an extra edge, as always. I hope listeners will enjoy this as much as we did while making it. “

Written by Shinda Kahlon, “Thodi Si Daaru” is about late-night moments when a little drink brings old memories rushing back. Dhillon brings the honest, unfiltered emotion, while Shreya Ghoshal’s calm and graceful voice adds a different perspective.

Talking about the collaboration, AP Dhillon shares: “I’ve always wanted to experiment with new sounds and vibes, and working with the iconic Shreya Ghoshal was such a refreshing change and an honour. She brought this beautiful calm to the track that balanced my energy.”

He said that Tara brought her charm to the video.

“She understood the mood we were trying to capture and just became part of the story effortlessly," said Dhillon.

Shreya said that when she first heard the track, she was intrigued and instantly engaged.

“AP is someone who sings with his heart, and that made the collaboration feel very natural. We had this easy chemistry in the studio, which made the whole collaboration feel like a real conversation between friends. I think that honesty comes through in the track, and I hope listeners feel that connection too,” she said.

"Thodi Si Daaru" is now streaming on all major platforms.

