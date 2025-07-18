Tillotama Shome’s ‘Baksho Bondi – Shadowbox’ to open IFFM 2025

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Acclaimed actress Tillotama Shome’s Bengali film “Baksho Bondi – Shadowbox”, which she says is a “love letter” to working women, is set to open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 as its opening night film.

Co-directed by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi in their directorial debut, Baksho Bondi, which had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival 2025, is jointly produced by Tillotama and Jim Sarbh.

The film features Tillotama Shome as Maya, set against the backdrop of a dusty Kolkata suburb, weaving a powerful narrative of love, resilience, and the quiet strength of a working woman navigating her everyday life.

Tillotama said: “Baksho Bondi is incredibly close to my heart. Playing Maya was a lesson in listening to silences, in discovering strength in small acts, and in understanding how quiet resilience shapes women’s lives in a world that often overlooks them.”

She said that after Berlin, bringing her character Maya’s story to Melbourne feels special because of the incredible strength and spirit of inclusion…”

The actress added: “This film is a love letter to working women, to dusty afternoons in Barrackpore and to the courage that quietly persists even when no one is watching.”

The opening night screening is scheduled for August 14 in Melbourne.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, added: “Tillotama Shome’s performance as Maya is nothing short of extraordinary, and Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi have crafted a tender, honest, and visually stunning film that resonates with the spirit of resilience and hope.”

“It is exactly the kind of cinema we are proud to showcase at IFFM, and we are excited for Australian audiences to experience this gem on our Opening Night.”

Supported by the Victorian Government, the festival will run from August 14 to 24, with the IFFM Awards Night set for August 15, honouring cinematic excellence across film and OTT categories.

