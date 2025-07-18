India to drive global creative economy with AI-led innovation: Govt

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) India is set to lead the global creative economy with AI-driven innovation, as the startup ecosystem surges especially in the tier 2 and 3 cities, according to the government.

In order to ensure inclusive communication and last-mile information delivery in every language across the country, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is moving towards adopting AI-based solutions that can bridge linguistic divides.

Addressing a meeting with incubators and startups at the T-Hub in Hyderabad, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, said that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage creator economy of the country, the Ministry has set up the WaveX Startup Accelerator Platform.

He informed that the platform has launched ‘Kalaa Setu’ and the ‘Bhasha Setu’ challenges which would be significant in building a future-ready digital ecosystem.

Jaju urged India’s leading AI startups to participate in the above challenges and develop indigenous, scalable solutions that reflect the linguistic and cultural diversity of the nation.

Startups can register and apply for the ‘Kalaa Setu’ and the ‘Bhasha Setu’ challenges through the WAVEX portal.

Technical requirements and other details for the challenges can be accessed from the WaveX portal. The final shortlisted teams will present their solutions before a national jury in New Delhi, with the winner receiving an MoU for full-scale development, pilot support with AIR, DD, and PIB, and incubation under the WAVEX Innovation Platform, according to the Ministry.

WaveX is the dedicated startup accelerator platform launched under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting’s WAVES initiative, aimed at nurturing innovation in the media, entertainment, and language technology sectors.

At the 'WAVES Summit' held in Mumbai in May 2025, WaveX provided pitching opportunities to over 30 promising startups, enabling direct engagement with government agencies, investors, and industry leaders. WaveX continues to support breakthrough ideas through targeted hackathons, incubation, mentorship, and integration with national platforms.

