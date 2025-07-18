July 18, 2025 10:00 AM हिंदी

Vishal Jethwa shares what he is seeking as an artiste

Vishal Jethwa shares what he is seeking as an artiste

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actor Vishal Jethwa, who has been nominated for Best Actor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, has shared what he is seeking as an artiste.

The actor has been nominated for his work in ‘Homebound’, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, who is known for ‘Masaan’. The film earlier received a 9-minute standing ovation at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Talking about his pursuit as an artiste, the actor told IANS, “I want people to trust me more and give me more opportunities to do different kinds of cinema. Now that I have done many artistic films and have done performance-oriented work, I want to work in the commercial zone. I want to do romantic comedy”.

He further mentioned, “I want to do a historical role in a classic Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. And I don't want to leave any other role that can bring my acting to people's attention. I think this is it. This is what the artiste inside me wants”.

With constant recognition and honour for his work, how does he feel with such massive validation?

He said, “I want to become a versatile actor. Today, I go to many places and see that I am known for good performances, I am known for my craft. Whenever people praise me, they praise my work. After that, they know who Vishal is. I am very happy about this. I take this very positively and it boosts my confidence”.

“This validation, meeting people face to face, without asking, earning this, that you have never spoken about this and people are telling you that, ‘Vishal, you are such a versatile actor’. Hearing this from people face to face feels like a blessing. And it feels like the hard work you have done is paying off. The hard work you have done, God is giving you all the results.

‘Homebound’ is produced by Karan Johar.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Tara Sutaria: Filming with AP Dhillon was an absolute joy, we danced our shoot away

Tara Sutaria: Filming with AP Dhillon was an absolute joy, we danced our shoot away

Shabir Ahluwalia tells why didn’t do more movies despite ‘many films’ coming his way

Shabir Ahluwalia tells why he didn’t do more movies despite ‘many films’ coming his way

India to drive global creative economy with AI innovation: Govt

India to drive global creative economy with AI-led innovation: Govt

Malaika Arora spends ‘quality time’ with son Arhaan with ‘zero complaints’ in Tuscany

Malaika Arora spends ‘quality time’ with son Arhaan with ‘zero complaints’ in Tuscany

‘India can level series, but must stay calm and back the same XI’: Mohammad Kaif

‘India can level series, but must stay calm and back the same XI’: Mohammad Kaif

Tillotama Shome’s ‘Baksho Bondi – Shadowbox’ to open IFFM 2025

Tillotama Shome’s ‘Baksho Bondi – Shadowbox’ to open IFFM 2025

Aayush says Salman Khan ‘shared a funny tip’ for making photos ‘turn out great’

Aayush says Salman Khan ‘shared a funny tip’ for making photos ‘turn out great’

Vishal Jethwa shares what he is seeking as an artiste

Vishal Jethwa shares what he is seeking as an artiste

Prosenjit Chatterjee says, ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ is part of India’s cultural conscience

Prosenjit Chatterjee says, ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ is part of India’s cultural conscience

US designates TRF as terror outfit, enforcing Trump’s call for justice over Pahalgam attack

US designates TRF as terror outfit, enforcing Trump’s call for justice over Pahalgam attack