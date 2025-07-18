‘India can level series, but must stay calm and back the same XI’: Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has backed the young Indian team to bounce back and level the ongoing Test series in England, stressing that panic after defeats could derail momentum.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Kaif praised India’s resilience despite missing senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and R. Ashwin, and credited captain Shubman Gill for stepping up both as a leader and as a batsman.

Kaif also called for consistency in selection, urging the team management not to react hastily to defeats. “You played good cricket for four days and lost on the fifth — that doesn’t mean you change your plans,” he said, emphasising the need to support players like Karun Nair and trust the current XI.

With Jasprit Bumrah most likely to feature in the crucial next Test too and the batting unit in form, Kaif remains optimistic. “There’s a strong chance of a 2–2 finish — India just needs to stay calm and play smart.”

Excerpts:

On India’s performance in the series:

Kaif: India dominated for 12–13 out of the last 15 days. They played solid cricket — both with the bat and the ball. When this team landed in England, most people predicted a 0-4 or 1-4 defeat, but they’ve surprised everyone.

Without Kohli, Rohit, Shami, and Ashwin, this young team stood up and delivered. They lost two close matches — Headingley was in India’s grasp, and so was the final Test while chasing 193. Shubman Gill has led from the front — as captain and as a batsman. There were doubts about his ability to perform in English conditions, but he answered with the bat. With a bit of luck, India could’ve won all three Tests.

On the chase in the last match at Lord's and Ravindra Jadeja’s approach:

Kaif: Jadeja played a brilliant innings — full credit to him. But maybe, just maybe, if he had played 10 per cent more aggressively, the result could have been different.

It was a Day 5 pitch — the ball was reversing, bounce was uneven, and conditions were tough. When Siraj came in to bat, he faced only three deliveries. At that stage, you have to manage the strike — be mindful of how many balls you’re exposing tailenders like Bumrah or Siraj to.

Jadeja had done 90 per cent of the job. Just 10 per cent more — a few calculated risks — and the chase might’ve been completed. But it’s easy to say from the outside. Only the batter knows the pressure in that moment. Still, it was a memorable knock.

On India’s fielding:

Kaif: Overall, India’s fielding was decent. There were a few misfields and dropped catches — but that happens in every series.

Karun Nair really impressed me — strong hands, clean catching, and excellent technique. Rishabh Pant’s absence was felt. A fully fit Pant would’ve made a big difference behind the stumps.

Jaiswal dropped a crucial catch in the final match — it came at a turning point. Moments like these can swing games. Still, the catching was fairly solid. Both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul took some sharp ones.

On fielding, taping, and technique:

Kaif: I'm not a big fan of heavy taping. Your fingers go numb, and you lose flexibility. When you tape heavily, it thickens the area. When the ball hits, the tape acts like a sponge — it softens the impact, and the ball tends to pop out.

When I used to field, I’d use saliva — I’d spit on my hands to help the ball stick better. Fielding is about accepting pain. You can’t avoid it — you have to bear it.

Jaiswal is a good fielder — we’ve seen it in the IPL and in Tests. But with too many layers on the fingers, you lose natural grip and feel. That likely contributed to the dropped catch.

On Team India’s selection mindset:

Kaif: One thing I’ve noticed — when India loses, they panic. When they win, they stick with the same XI.

After losing the first Test, they made 2–3 changes. But after winning in Birmingham, only Bumrah came in — no other changes. That’s been the pattern.

Even after losing the third Test, I believe they should back the same team going into Manchester. Karun Nair has been getting starts — 30s and 40s — but not converting. Still, he deserves another opportunity.

To me, this is England’s weakest bowling attack in years — no Broad, no Anderson, and Archer is still on his way back. I’ve never seen an England attack this light. And yet, we couldn’t chase 193. That’s where we lost the game.

This is a test for both Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir. After a close loss, will they panic and make changes? Or will they trust the players?

On team mentality and approach:

Kaif: First of all, don’t panic. Panic leads to pressure — and pressure leads to mistakes. Yes, India now needs to win both of the remaining Tests. But that doesn’t mean you lose your calm. The key is to stay composed.

On India’s batting:

Kaif: I believe 80–90 per cent of the Indian batting unit has performed well. Gill is in form, Jaiswal has made valuable contributions, Pant is playing with confidence, and Jadeja has been scoring consistently. Sundar has chipped in too. If the batting is working, there’s no reason to change it. Just repeat the same approach.

On Jasprit Bumrah:

Kaif: I’ve heard that Bumrah will feature in the next Test — and that’s huge. He’s been taking wickets and providing breakthroughs. He nearly won the last match for India with the ball.

He’s had a much-needed break, which will help him recover. This is a high-stakes match — if India loses, the series is gone.

On Team India’s chances:

Kaif: There’s a real possibility of India levelling the series 2–2 — and I believe that possibility is quite high. I see this team capable of making a strong comeback.

On Shubman Gill’s captaincy and toss decisions:

Kaif: So far, Shubman Gill has lost three tosses — two where we batted first and one where we chased. We lost the match where we bowled first.

I don’t think choosing to field was the right decision. Going forward, win the toss and bat — like Virat Kohli used to. Put runs on the board, regardless of swing or forecast.

That’s the mindset we need. Shubman is still young and learning — he has the potential to grow into a strong leader. These experiences will help him evolve.

