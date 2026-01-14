Roop Kumar Rathod calls Suniel Shetty: Man of discipline, dignity, and depth

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Singer-composer Roop Kumar Rathod has lauded actor Suniel Shetty, calling him a “man of discipline, dignity, and depth,” and hailing his timeless values and grounded personality.

Taking to Instagram, Rathod shared a picture of himself with the veteran actor and expressed his admiration in heartfelt words. In the image, the two are seen sitting together. The picture appears to be from the launch of the revamped version of the song “Jaate Hue Lamhon”, which originally featured in the 1997 film “Border” starring the veteran actor.

For the caption, the singer wrote: “A man of discipline, dignity, and depth. Respect only. #Legend” Timeless style. Timeless values. Calm mind, strong soul, grounded heart. That’s real strength. one and only Suniel Anna.”

“Border 2”, which, as per Varun Dhawan, is based on the 1971 war and some true events, is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

The film is slated to release on January 23.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

Talking about Roop Kumar Rathod, he has appeared as a vocalist on albums since 1999. The song "Sandese Aate Hai", from the movie Border, became one of the breakthroughs of Rathod's career.

He sang the song "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai" for the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and 'Maula Mere Maula' for the movie Anwar.

Roopkumar has also performed with the artists Trilok Gurtu, Ranjit Barot, and Abhijit Pohankar in fusion concerts

In August 2005, the comedy serial Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai featured Roopkumar and his wife in one of their episodes that showcased a friendly musical contest. In 2011, he released a Sufi album along with his wife Sunali Rathod called "Kalma".

