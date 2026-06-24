June 24, 2026 5:57 PM हिंदी

Dozens feared trapped after roof of under-construction Kolkata warehouse collapses; rescue teams on site

Dozens feared trapped after roof of under-construction Kolkata warehouse collapses; rescue teams on site

Kolkata, June 24 (IANS) At least 50 to 60 workers were feared trapped after the roof of an under-construction warehouse collapsed at Taratala in South Kolkata on Wednesday.

A rescue operation was quickly launched, and around 13 workers were rescued, said officials, adding that the injured were rushed to SSKM Hospital for treatment.

The condition of five of the rescued injured is said to be critical.

The Indian Army, NDRF, Fire Brigade and Kolkata Police personnel were conducting rescue operations on a war footing.

Cranes and gas cutters have been brought to remove parts of the collapsed roof.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who took stock of the situation, will visit the site later in the day. State Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul has already reached the spot and was supervising the rescue operations.

According to locals, the roof of the under-construction warehouse suddenly collapsed in the afternoon. Several workers were working inside the warehouse and were trapped under the rubble.

Locals started rescue operations, and later police, fire brigade and NDRF teams reached the spot after receiving information.

According to the preliminary information available, a problem occurred during welding work inside the factory. At that time, 50 to 60 workers were working there. Some locals felt that heavy rain on Tuesday could have weakened the construction material, which gave way suddenly.

The members of the rescue team were cutting the iron beams and bringing the workers outside. Locals claimed that the cries of several workers buried under the rubble could be heard.

The rescue teams are trying to remove the debris as fast as possible while also using the crane.

State Minister Indranil Khan also reached the spot after receiving the information. He said that rescue work was the priority.

Along with Minister Agnimitra Paul, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Smita Pandey, and BJP leader Rakesh Singh were also present at the spot.

A control room has been opened at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

Several ambulances arrived at the scene to transport the injured to the hospitals.

--IANS

sch/dpb

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