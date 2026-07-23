Actress Yogalakshmi: I’m no longer a part of the 'Heart Beat' series

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Yogalakshmi, who is best known for her portrayal of Theju in the web series 'Heartbeat', on Thursday, announced that she was no longer a part of the series.

The young actress, whose work in the superhit Tamil film, 'Tourist Family', came in for much appreciation, took to her Instagram page to make the announcement.

She wrote, "I know this may be hard to accept… I’m truly sorry, guys. With a heavy heart, I have to tell you that I’m no longer a part of the 'Heart Beat' series. This wasn’t easy for me either, but I will always be grateful for the opportunity . Thank you deepaksundarrajan @rj_shyam_sundar @veluraja88 @kabeez_dir @atelefactory for Theju, for believing in me and for everything."

Thanking the entire cast and crew of 'Heart Beat' for making her journey "so special and beautiful", the actress said,"I’ll always cherish the memories we created together. Radhi, Vijay, Arjun, Reena, Rocky, Naveen, manasa, guna, Thapa akka, Ravi, Anitha and all special guest characters."

To her fans on social media, the actress said, "And to each and every one of you… thank you for showering me with so much love, support, and kindness throughout this journey. Your messages, your edits, your cheers, and your unconditional love will always stay close to my heart. It means more than words can ever express."

"One special thing about Theju is that she inspired so many women and earned so much love and respect," she said and added that she was incredibly grateful to have been chosen to bring her to life.

"Thank you, Theju, for becoming such a special part of my journey. I’ll definitely miss being Theju. I know many of you will be disappointed, and I’m truly sorry. But this isn’t goodbye. (I promise to keep entertaining you through every medium with all my heart, until my very last breath.) Promise guys! Thank you for standing by me through every chapter. I hope you’ll continue to walk along with me in every journey. Bye guys! Forever grateful Always!!! Yours lovingly - Theju," she wrote.

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IANS

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