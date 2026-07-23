July 23, 2026 3:27 PM हिंदी

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim calls for peaceful dialogue amid CJP protest, hopes student 'unrest is resolved without more harm'

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim calls for peaceful dialogue amid CJP protest, hopes student 'unrest is resolved without more harm'

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has voiced his concern over the ongoing CJP protest. He expressed solidarity with students and families affected by the unrest.

Stressing the importance of safety and peaceful dialogue, he said no one should have to live in fear while pursuing education or participating in peaceful, lawful protests. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Ibrahim hoped that those involved would be heard peacefully and that the situation would be resolved without causing any further harm.

The ‘Nadaaniyan’ actor posted an image of the national flag and wrote, “It’s difficult to see students and families caught up in unrest. No one should have to face fear or uncertainty while simply trying to pursue their education, let alone peaceful, legal protests. Whatever our individual opinions are, I hope everyone stays safe, that people are heard peacefully, and that the situation is resolved without more harm. Wishing everyone affected strength and hoping for a constructive way forward. Jai Hind.”

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' march towards Parliament turned tense after police reportedly stopped protesters from moving forward. According to reports, security personnel used violence to disperse the crowd, while several students were detained.

The protest was organized over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance examination, with demonstrators also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others, have expressed their support for the students.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

10,389 km of National High-Speed Corridors awarded across India: Govt

10,389 km of National High-Speed Corridors awarded across India: Govt

The Oval to stage WTC Final 2027 from June 9

The Oval to stage WTC Final 2027 from June 9

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim calls for peaceful dialogue amid CJP protest, hopes student 'unrest is resolved without more harm'

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim calls for peaceful dialogue amid CJP protest, hopes student 'unrest is resolved without more harm'

Actress Yogalakshmi: I’m no longer a part of the 'Heart Beat' series (Photo Credit: Yogalakshmi/Instagram)

Actress Yogalakshmi: I’m no longer a part of the 'Heart Beat' series

ECB unveils schedule for 2027 men's and women's home Ashes

ECB unveils schedule for 2027 men's and women's home Ashes

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin likely to resign soon: Reports (File image)

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin likely to resign soon: Reports

Sonu Nigam decodes changing music trends among youth, reveals why classical music and Ghazals have a niche audience

Sonu Nigam decodes changing music trends among youth, reveals why classical music and Ghazals have a niche audience

Pakistan hikes price of petrol by PKR 6.39, diesel by PKR 7.83 (File image)

Pakistan hikes price of petrol by PKR 6.39, diesel by PKR 7.83

India a much better destination to invest for European companies: Report

India a much better destination to invest for European companies: Report

PVR INOX Q1 profit drops nearly 70 pc sequentially to Rs 56.5 crore

PVR INOX Q1 profit drops nearly 70 pc sequentially to Rs 56.5 crore