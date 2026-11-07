Ronit Roy expresses gratitude to his wife for standing behind him like a rock

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy, who has been a television star and is known for his work in films like ‘Udaan’, ‘2 States’, ‘Ugly’ and several others, has shared a note of appreciation for his wife Neelam Bose Roy.

On Saturday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a video of a warrior being helped to climb a hill by his female partner.

The actor compared his wife to the female partner, and expressed his gratitude towards his wife for being with him through thick and thin.

He wrote, “@neelamboseroy That's you behind me. Without you nothing would have been possible. Thank you for being kind to me while I battle the distance between us and our babies. I don't think I'll even resolve it but maybe, maybe the pain will be lesser with time”.

The couple got married on December 25, 2003, after dating for three years. Neelam is a former model, and has played a crucial part in the actor’s life. They have two children together, daughter Aador and son Agastya.

The actor also has an elder daughter, Ona, from his previous marriage. In December 2023, the couple renewed their wedding vows in a traditional ceremony at their farmhouse in Goa, marking their 20th wedding anniversary. The celebrations included exchanging garlands, performing the saat pheras and seeking blessings from their parents. The actor revealed that renewing their vows had been Neelam's long-standing wish.

He often describes his wife as his pillar of support and spoke about the importance of selflessness, compromise and standing by each other through difficult times.

The couple have largely kept their relationship away from the limelight, making occasional public appearances together.

--IANS

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