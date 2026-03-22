'Ronaldo not obsessed with 1,000-goal milestone,' says Portugal coach Martinez

Lisbon, March 22 (IANS) Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has dismissed suggestions that star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is fixated on reaching the 1,000-goal milestone, stating that the veteran forward remains focused on team performance rather than personal records.

Ronaldo, who has scored over 950 career goals and continues to lead the line for both Portugal and Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, recently picked up a muscle injury that has sidelined him for a few weeks. The 41-year-old was consequently left out of Portugal’s squad for the ongoing international friendlies as a precaution.

Despite the setback, Ronaldo has enjoyed a strong run of form this season, scoring consistently for his club and maintaining an impressive goals-per-game ratio. His performances have reinforced confidence in his availability for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he is expected to play a key role for the national side.

Rejecting claims of an obsession with individual milestones, Martinez pointed to Ronaldo’s team-oriented approach during recent tournaments.

“I don't agree with that. If Cristiano had played the European Championship focused on scoring a goal to break another record, the assist against Turkey for Bruno Fernandes wouldn't have happened,” he said as quoted by Goal.com.

Martinez emphasised that the Portugal squad, especially its senior players, prioritises collective success over personal achievements.

“It's not true that our players have records or personal goals in mind. The only thing I saw at the European Championship was a different kind of responsibility in the more experienced players, a maximum responsibility to have a top performance in the tournament,” he added.

When asked if Ronaldo had set any personal target, Martinez reiterated that such discussions were irrelevant to the player’s mindset.

“No, because I don't see Cris playing with the anxiety or intention of reaching 1,000 goals. Whether he has 950 or 1,050 goals, he has the same legacy. It won't change anything. That's outside talk,” he said.

The Portugal coach further highlighted Ronaldo’s decision-making and ability to create opportunities for teammates as key aspects of his game.

“We're talking about a striker who has 25 goals in 30 games. But I value behaviour inside the box much more. And Cristiano doesn't have the obsession that people talk about from the outside regarding his 1,000th goal. Because his behavior isn't like that. I can't say for the club, but here with the national team it's not like that,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Portugal is placed in a tough group K with Uzbekistan and Colombia in the FIFA World Cup 2026. They will start their campaign on June 17. Ronaldo is expected to lead the side as they aim for their first World Cup trophy.

--IANS

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