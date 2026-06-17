June 17, 2026 6:13 PM हिंदी

Ronaldo begins final WC quest as Portugal face Congo DR in historic Group K Opener

Ronaldo begins final WC quest as Portugal face Congo DR in historic Group K Opener (Credit: X/Portugal)

Houston, June 17 (IANS) Cristiano Ronaldo’s final FIFA World Cup campaign will get underway when Portugal take on Congo DR in their Group K opener at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the Portuguese superstar chasing the one major trophy that has eluded him throughout his glittering career.

At 41, Ronaldo is set to make his sixth World Cup appearance, joining an exclusive group of players to have featured in six editions of football’s biggest tournament. The Portugal captain enters the competition with another piece of history within reach.

Ronaldo is the only men’s footballer to have scored in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. A goal against Congo DR would make him the first player in history to score in six separate World Cup editions.

Despite an extraordinary international career, the World Cup title remains missing from Ronaldo’s collection. He has scored eight goals across five World Cups but is yet to find the net in a knockout-stage match. His most recent World Cup goal came from the penalty spot against Ghana in Qatar 2022, while he finished UEFA Euro 2024 without scoring.

The clash in Houston presents two contrasting narratives — Ronaldo’s final pursuit of World Cup glory and Congo DR’s return to the tournament after a 52-year absence.

Portugal arrive in the United States as reigning UEFA Nations League champions and are among the dark horses for the title, boasting a squad packed with talent including Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and several emerging stars alongside their veteran captain.

For Congo DR, the tournament marks only their second World Cup appearance. Their first and only previous participation came in 1974 when the nation competed as Zaire. They secured qualification for the expanded 2026 tournament through the inter-confederation playoffs, edging Jamaica 1-0 after extra time.

The African side will look to experienced forwards Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa to provide an attacking spark against one of Europe’s strongest teams.

The match will also mark the first-ever meeting between Portugal and Congo DR in international football.

With history on the line for Ronaldo and a long-awaited return for Congo DR, the Group K encounter promises to be one of the most intriguing opening fixtures of the tournament. The match will be broadcasted live on Zee5 app and United 8 sports channels in different languages.

--IANS

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