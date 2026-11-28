New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan believes Rinku Singh is set to be named the new captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2027, adding that the three-time champions have just a few other leadership options in its squad.

KKR have a captaincy vacancy to fill after Ajinkya Rahane retired from all forms of the game. Pathan also mentioned West Indies skipper Shai Hope as a possible captain KKR could buy at the auction, to be held in Goa on December 16.

"There is a lot of chatter going on about making Rinku Singh the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, and right now, they do not have many options in their squad in terms of leadership. Rinku looks like the best option.

“They might even consider buying a captain from the auction, and if that is the case, then only one player comes to mind, Shai Hope, who just played a series in India and did a very good job.

“So, they can definitely explore that option too if they want, but knowing how their team management operates, I feel Rinku Singh is going to become Kolkata Knight Riders' new skipper," said Pathan to JioStar.

He also felt KKR's list of released players held no real surprises, while adding that Rahane's exit could allow Angkrish Raghuvanshi to move up and open the batting. "There are no major surprises in terms of the releases they have made. Ajinkya Rahane not being there will allow Angkrish Raghuvanshi to open the innings if they want him to play that role, so a lot of things will fall nicely into place for them.

“With Harshit Rana regaining fitness for bowling after missing out last year, you will see strength there as well. So, if Kolkata have a good leader, their upcoming season will be much better compared to the last one."

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also backed Rinku for the captaincy job, pointing out that he was KKR's vice-captain last season. Chopra, though, felt that veteran off-spinner Sunil Narine can also be a stop-gap leadership option.

"There is only one option for the captaincy role at Kolkata Knight Riders, and that is Rinku Singh, if they want to go towards him. They named him vice-captain last year, so that makes his case even stronger. Narine is another option. He has led in the past, so he will not be a bad option at all. They do need a captain, that is for sure, so let us see how that unfolds."

At the same time, Chopra expressed dismay over why the franchise retained Australia seam-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green for Rs 25.20 crore. "But I am a little surprised by their decision not to release Cameron Green, because 25.20 crores is a lot of money. They are going into the auction with a purse of 41 crores.

“If they had released Green, they would have come in with a bigger purse and could have even bought him back at a huge discount. Nobody would have bid 25 crores on Cameron Green in this particular auction.

"What I have heard is they tried to offload him via trade, but no team took him. Most of the franchises rejected that offer because he is Australian and with the Ashes taking place right after the IPL, his availability is a doubt.

"So, I am a little surprised that they have still held onto Green and we will find out eventually whether that turns out to be good or bad, how much he bowls, and how available he remains, because Cameron Green is a very injury-prone player," he added.

Former India batter Abhinav Mukund said KKR's squad was largely in place, but the team needs another fast bowler and a middle-order batter. "Kolkata Knight Riders are close to having their squad sorted, but there are still a few areas to fix.

“They had a lot of injuries last year, and Harshit Rana will be back for the 2027 edition, so that is a big boost. They found a couple of gems in Vaibhav Arora and Saurabh Dubey, the left-arm seamer, so they have enough bowling options. With Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, their spin duo is sorted as well," he said.

He also said several useful batters released by other franchises would be available at the auction, giving KKR hopes of strengthening their batting line-up. "If they give a leadership role to Rinku Singh, then I don't see too many holes being there in their batting.

“They have to address their fast bowling and need to buy another middle-order batter. There are lots of them in the market now. Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel and Nehal Wadhera are the major names, and the releases of these players are great news for Kolkata."

--IANS

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