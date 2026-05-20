May 20, 2026 5:06 PM हिंदी

Rome: PM Modi and Italian President Mattarella reaffirm strong India-Italy partnership

Rome: PM Modi and Italian President Mattarella reaffirm strong India-Italy partnership

Rome, May 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Wednesday with both leaders discussing expanding ties across various sectors, including trade, technology, innovation, clean energy, Artificial Intelligence and culture.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, PM Modi and President Mattarella warmly greeted each other and met members of each other's delegation.

"PM Narendra Modi called on the President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic. The two leaders reaffirmed the strong and enduring India-Italy partnership and held discussions in areas including trade, technology, innovation, clean energy, AI and culture. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on X after the meeting.

On Tuesday, PM Modi attended a dinner hosted by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. He also shared a few pictures on X and said that he is looking forward to their talks on Wednesday, where they will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship. The two leaders also visited the iconic Colosseum in Rome.

"Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship," wrote PM Modi.

Meloni warmly welcomed PM Modi to Italy as he arrived in Rome on Tuesday night on the final leg of his five-nation visit.

Extending a personal greeting to PM Modi, Meloni posted on X: “Welcome to Rome, my friend!"

Sharing details of the visit, the MEA posted on X: “Scripting a new chapter in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rome on an official visit to Italy. He was warmly received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani of Italy.”

He added, “India and Italy share a longstanding and multifaceted partnership. The visit is set to add new momentum to the India-Italy partnership.”

According to the MEA, PM Modi's visit to Italy comes amid growing momentum in bilateral ties, with both countries actively implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029. The roadmap covers cooperation in trade, investment, defence, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

--IANS

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